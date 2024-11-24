Lagos Church eulogies late Rev. Adegbolagun as family announces his passing

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has eulogised the virtues of Solomon Aderibigbe Adegbolagun, who was the Senior Pastor and visionary of The Last Commandment Ministry, before his death on October 31, 2024.

The family of Solomon Aderibigbe Adegbolagun, a committed servant of God and visionary leader, announces with deep sorrow his passing on October 31, 2024. Rev. Adegbolagun dedicated his life to ministry as the Senior Pastor and visionary of The Last Commandment Ministry, where he faithfully served until his final breath.

“His unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel, mentoring others, and building a vibrant faith community formed the foundation of his ministry, which touched countless lives,” his family said in a statement.

According to the statement, Adegbolagun had a distinguished career in the corporate world before embracing full-time ministry. He began his professional journey in 1978 with PZ Industries Plc, working in the quality control department.

“He rose through the ranks to serve as Quality Control Manager at the Ikorodu Factory until 1989, Area Manager (Sales) from 1988 to 1994, and National Sales Manager from 1994 to 2000. His leadership and contributions played a significant role in the company’s success.”

According to the family, Adegbolagun also served as the chairman of the Lagos State Pilgrims Board from 2013 to 2015, where his dedication to faith-based initiatives and community service was widely recognised.

“Additionally, he was passionate about political advocacy for Christian values in governance, and his work led to the creation of the Centre for Righteous Living (CRIL) an organisation promoting integrity, transparency, and Christian principles in leadership.

“Though the family deeply mourns the loss of a beloved patriarch, they celebrate a life well-lived—one filled with purpose, faith, and profound impact. Obsequies will be announced by the family at a later date,” the family said.

