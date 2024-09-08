Lagos Catholic Archdiocese to confer Papal honours on five lay faithful

Alfred Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos

Alfred Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, will on Saturday September 14, 2024, confer Papal honours on five lay faithful of the Archdiocese at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

According to a statement jointly signed by Julius Olaitan, Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, and Soleye Hughes, chairman, Archdiocese of Lagos All Purpose Committee 2024 investiture planning committee, disclosed that the honourees are being recognised by Pope Francis, for their dedication and exceptional service to the Church in different Apostolates.

According to the statement, the investiture ceremony, to be performed within the Eucharistic celebration of the feast of the exaltation of The Holy Cross, is expected to attract congregants and well-wishers.

These awards are usually given, based on recommendations from Bishops or Papal Nuncios, for specific services rendered to the Catholic Church. Papal Orders of the Knighthood are bestowed in the name of the Pope, by his authority as head of the Holy See, and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

“These lady and gentlemen have distinguished themselves in faith and morals, and have contributed immensely to the growth of the Church and Society. The awards are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to living out their faith,” Martins stated.

The honorees include Peter Amangbo, who will be invested as a Knight of St. Gregory, as well as Walter Akpani and Peter Nwanze, who will be invested as Knights of St. Sylvester. On their part, Christine ‘Doja Otedola and Julius Olufunsho Britto, will be honoured as Medalists in the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice category.

In 1841, Pope Gregory XVI reformed the Order of the Golden Spur as an Order of Merit, with recipients appointed by Papal brief.

According to the statement, the Order of St. Gregory the Great was established, exclusively for men, by Pope Gregory XVI, on September 1, 1831, through the Papal brief, Quod Summis. However, in 1994, Papal award category was extended to include women, who, from that point on, have been appointed ‘Dames’ in the same class as the Knights of the Order of St. Gregory.

The statement disclosed that the reformed Order was known as the Order of St. Sylvester and the Golden Militia. Further reforms in 1905 brought about the separation of that Order into the Order of St. Sylvester, and the Order of the Golden Spur.

The Order of St. Sylvester is presented in the same class and grade as the Order of St. Gregory the Great, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, or Cross of Honour, which was established in 1888 by Pope Leo XIII.