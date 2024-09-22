Kwara holding local government elections

The Kwara State Local Government Election scheduled for yesterday – Saturday 21st September, is holding across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards of the state.

Baba Okanla, the Chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC), said election materials and polling officials have all been sent to the field, urging the people of the state to go out and exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Earlier, the KWASIEC Chairman in a telephone interview announced that, “we don’t have time for their mischief. My officers are already on the field, and relevant materials have since been dispatched. All local government areas have received their materials, including areas as far as Baruten, Patigi, Edu, and Ifelodun. We are set for the election today.”

He dismissed a purported message postponing the election as the handiwork of “jobless mischief makers”, adding that, “I didn’t sign any such thing. Neither did anyone of my officers. We are ready and we are on the field now.”

Meanwhile, the security agencies have put in place measures to prevent any form of misconducts.

Polling units such as Ajikobi ward, Idigba, Gaa-Akanbi areas have voters on ground in a peaceful manner and casting their votes.