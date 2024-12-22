Kwara: FRSC deploys personnel, equipment for Christmas celebration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command has said that it has deployed nine hundred and fifty personnel (Officers & Marshals), including three hundred and fifty Special Marshals (350), one hundred and twenty (120) First responders, Sixteen (16) patrol vehicles, two (2) power bikes, Four (04), Ambulances Four (04), Private tow trucks and a 70-tonnes tow-truck to monitor all roads during the Christmas and New year celebrations in Kwara State.

A statement by Basambo Olayinka Busari, the Public Education Officer 1 Kwara State Sector Command, states that the Kwara State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Mufutau A Irekeola has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin Township and major cities in the state during the Christmas & New year special patrol ( Operation Zero Tolerance for Road traffic Crash) scheduled from 15th December to 15th January, 2025.

The Sector Commander, admonished the motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations throughout the Yuletide. He further enjoined drivers to avoid Dangerous driving & wrongful overtaking, Excessive speeding, Overloading, Obstruction, Use of Phone While Driving, Operation of Mechanical Deficient and Rickety Vehicles/Route Violation, Driving with worn-out tyres among others.

Read also: Nabil Saleh, investment guru, calls for closer collaboration with FRSC to save lives and assets on roads

In other to ensure free flow of traffic and safe motoring before, during and after the festivity the Command is fully engaged in Public Enlightenment campaign/Mega Rally in all interstate motor parks, early Morning cry, Market, church and mosque advocacies respectively to sensitise the motoring public in Kwara State.

The Command is also carrying out Special Patrol Operation/traffic control to ease free flow of traffic along the major roads.

According to him, availability of 70 tons heavy tow-truck, Ambulances for rescue and clearing of obstruction from the highway have been stationed along major highways within the state.

Share