Kumuyi storms Enugu for ‘productivity crusade, youth engagement’

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi will this week Wednesday storm Enugu for a compacted Church programme, ranging from ‘The day of his power’, ‘power for productivity’ to ‘youth impact programme.’

The crusade is scheduled to hold from 24th to 29th October, 2024.

Godson Ezenwajiofor, Enugu State overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, while speaking to journalists on the forthcoming events, said that Deeper Life Bible Church was collaborating with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in all the programmes.

Ezenwajiofor said the programme would be in three stages, starting with a five-day crusade that would hold in Okpala Square every evening, also a three-day Special Conference for Church Ministers, Workers, Business Executives and Professionals at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu and the Youth Impact Programme that would be at Okpala Square also.

Read also: Kumuyi’s bold initiative to change society

The Cleric said that the five-day crusade with the theme: ‘The Day of His Power’, would see God use his power to deliver many families, solve problems in many homes, adding that the programme would be taking place in the evening time each of the days at Okpala Square.

On the special conference for church ministers, workers, business executives and professionals which was scheduled to take place at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu, tagged “Power for Productivity in his Service, Ezenwnajiofor said it would last for only three days, starting from 8a.m. He also said that ministers and workers from various churches, business executives and professionals are expected to be part of the meeting.

“The meeting will be used to ask for the mercy of God to increase productivity of both individuals, corporate organisations, Church ministers, workers and leaders, among others,” he said.

He explained that ‘The Youth Impact Programme’ tagged ‘From Glory to Glory’ would also take place at Okpara Square on Saturday, 30th October, 2024 by 8a.m.

Ezenwajiofor noted that God has used the Youth Impact Programme to mightily bless pupils and youths in the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, and that one particular youth who was addicted to drugs was delivered in one of the programmes.

The head of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Enugu assured that Kumuyi would “participate in all the programmes by the special grace of God.”

He called on indigenes and residents of Enugu to avail themselves the opportunity to come in their numbers with their challenges and problems to God who will through the crusade empower everybody to be more productive for the betterment of the country.

Share