Kuda, Vendy partner to offer secure digital payment option

Kuda and Vendy, a marketplace on WhatsApp, has partnered to integrate Kuda Pay ID as a payment option for buyers on Vendy in its bid to offer secure digital payment for e-commerce businesses.

“Partnering with Vendy is an important step in expanding our secure payment solutions to a wider audience,” Musty Mustapha, managing director of Kuda Microfinance Bank, stated.

He disclosed that with Vendy integrating Kuda as a payment provider, buyers can make cardless payments with a Kuda Pay ID when they buy from Vendy sellers on WhatsApp.

He stated further that by authorising a direct debit with a Kuda Pay ID, customers can protect their financial information, significantly reducing the risk of card fraud or unauthorised transactions.

According to him, the partnership aims to simplify payment processes for both sellers and buyers, making it easier for Nigerians to shop on one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms.

“Kuda Pay ID helps our customers make transactions quickly and safely without exposing their card details. As we continue to innovate, we’re focused on delivering user-friendly financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Mustapha stated.

Kayode Disu, CEO, Vendy, stated that the platform is excited to integrate Kuda’s secure payment technology with Vendy, making it easier and more secure for people to shop and pay their favourite sellers on WhatsApp.

“Over 150 million Africans use WhatsApp to connect with friends and family across borders, making it Africa’s most utilised social media platform. Charity begins at home they say and therefore our goal is to make Commerce as Simple as a Chat for everyone,” Disu stated.

According to him, the Kuda-Vendy partnership supports Nigeria’s growing digital economy by providing practical payment solutions that enhance financial inclusion. He stated that WhatsApp has become a popular platform for business interactions.

Disu stated further that Vendy’s Kuda Pay ID integration will help Nigerian businesses tap into WhatsApp’s potential while leveraging Kuda’s secure payment system to streamline transactions, ensuring simple, secure, and efficient payments for Nigerians across all income brackets.

