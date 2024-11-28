Kogi to sanction exam malpractice perpetrators as WAEC de-recognises 13 schools

The Kogi Government has vowed to sanction school principals, teachers and supervisors who engage or aid examination malpractices in the state.

Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Kogi State, gave the assurance at a meeting with some principals and supervisors, who were indicted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for examination malpractices for the 2023/2024 examinations.

Jones said that WAEC had de-recognised 13 schools and blacklisted 14 supervisors for various degrees of exam malpractices in the 2023/2024 WASSCE in the state, adding that examination malpractice remains a criminal offence and will be treated in accordance with the law.

Jones pointed out that henceforth, exam malpractice offenders would be prosecuted in accordance with Kogi State Education Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020, stressing that a committee will be set up to be headed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary to investigate personalities indicted by WAEC.

“Kogi State has invested so much in education and will no longer tolerate the attitude of the ‘bad eggs’ drawing back the gains already made in the education sector,” he said.

Also speaking, Seidu Jibrin, permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, admonished the principals and the supervisors to desist from any act of exam malpractice.

“Such actions are not just robbing the state but destroying the future of the students. I urge you to have a sober reflection of your actions as posterity will judge everyone according to his/ her deeds.

“While some teachers are being called out for awards, it will be wrong for you to be called out for condemnations.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening when Kogi State is investing so much in Education, whosoever is found culpable will be severely sanctioned,” he said.

