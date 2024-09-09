Kofyar Hill Settlement in Plateau gets Nigeria’s first solar-powered grinding machine

The Kofyar Hill Settlement in Qua-Pan local government area of Plateau state has witnessed a groundbreaking commissioning of a new community centre and the unveiling of Nigeria’s first solar-powered grinding machine.

The event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing “Socio-economic Revival of Kofyar Hill Settlement (2022-2024)” project, funded by the Gerda Henkel Foundation.

The community center was constructed using vernacular building traditions and locally sourced materials from the Mernyang mountains.

Olukoya Obafemi, the Project Coordinator and Chairman of the local partner institution, Vernacular Heritage Initiative (VHI), led the tour of the new facility.

“The community center is not just a building; it is a symbol of our commitment to preserving our heritage while embracing modern advancements,” Olukoya remarked.

He highlighted the building’s unique design, emphasising its cultural significance and sustainability.

“Vernacular architecture is more than just a building style—it is a sustainable practice that embodies cultural heritage, skill preservation, and environmental responsibility,” he explained.

He added that the community center serves as a hub for various economic activities, including a vocational training center, a grinding room, and several shops for skills such as tailoring, barbing, and cobbling.

According to him, facility is powered entirely by a solar energy installation, representing a fusion of tradition and innovation. The solar-powered grinding machine can process 300 kilograms of grain per hour and is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“The machine will greatly enhance the Kofyar people’s ability to compete in local markets and spare them the exhausting four-hour trek down the mountain to access grinding services”; he added.

John Datok, the traditional ruler of the community, expressed profound gratitude to the Gerda Henkel Foundation for its unwavering support over the past four years.

The commissioning ceremony concluded with a vibrant display of traditional dance by the local community, celebrating the dawn of a new era for Kofyar.