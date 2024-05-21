Kizz Daniel delights fans with release of a new music video for ‘Showa’

Kizz Daniel, Nigeria’s multi-award-winning Afrobeats sensation singer, has released the highly anticipated music video for ‘Showa’ off the ‘Thankz a Lot’ EP.

The video was directed by TG Omori, a renowned Nigerian director.

The release of the visuals to Showa which is a vibrant and visually stunning masterpiece that perfectly complements the rhythmic essence of the track, comes after the successful completion of Kizz Daniel’s recent OVO Wembley Arena.

Known for his exceptional storytelling and innovative cinematography, TG Omori brings his unique flair to the video, creating a dynamic visual experience that showcases Kizz Daniel’s charisma.

“I’m thrilled to share the ‘Showa’ video with my fans. TG Omori and I wanted to create something special that not only reflects the song’s vibe but also connects with the audience on a deeper level. I believe we achieved that, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Kizz Daniel said while commenting on the release.

The song ‘Showa’ is a standout track that has already garnered significant attention and praise for its catchy melody and infectious beats.

With the release of the music video, Kizz Daniel expects to continue to solidify his position as one of the leading artists in the Afrobeats genre.

Fans can watch the “Showa” music video on Kizz Daniel’s official YouTube channel and various digital platforms. The video is expected to be a major hit, further cementing Kizz Daniel’s reputation for delivering high-quality and memorable music.