Killing of military personnel in Abia: Army opens closed road for public use

Following the brutal attack by unknown gunmen and killing of three Army personnel at a checkpoint in Umuokpara area of Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State which led to the blockade of the area for some days, the Nigerian Army has now reopened the Umuokpara-Onuimo road for public use.

H. T. Dada, a Brigadier-General and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, after being conducted with journalists and senior members of the military in his team round the area of the incident by Olusola Diya, Brigade Commander in charge of 14 Brigade, Ohafia ordered the reopening of the blocked road.

Macdonald Ubah, a retired Navy Commander and Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor who was also on the entourage, noted that the location where the military personnel mounted the check point initially was a built up area which made it difficult for the military to exercise freedom of movement to repel the attack, adding that Eze Ibeakanma, the traditional Ruler of Ezeleke Autonomous Community and other Community leaders had shown cooperation with the military to enable them relocate because of the inconvenience the road closure had caused them.

The communities in the area have equally volunteered to start clearing the new location and as well volunteer information as security is everybody’s business.

Ubah used the forum to call on the public to keep supporting the Nigerian Army and other security Agencies in their avowed commitment towards nipping the new trend of insecurity in the bud.

