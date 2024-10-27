JustUnsecure bridges cybersecurity skill gaps to create safer digital space in Africa

L-R: Paul John, chief executive officer of Suwebatu AB; Arnold Agure-Dam, senior special adviser to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Akinyemi Bankola, Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment; a guest; Babatunde Anifowoshe, CEO/co-founder of JustUnsecure Cybersecurity, and Olayemi Oyeniyi, CFO/co-founder of JustUnsecure Cybersecurity, at the 2024 Cyber Secure Africa Summit and the launch of AfriHackBox in Lagos.

…Trains 500,000 yearly

JustUnsecure Cybersecurity has entered into a strategic partnership that will enable it to train 500,000 persons annually from different African countries.

The firm, in collaboration with Suwebatu AB, will offer practical, hands-on experience through a new ethical hacking and training platform, AfriHackBox, designed to ensure participants are not only well-trained but also job-ready for opportunities within Africa and in the global market.

The platform will equip Africans with the tools, knowledge, connections, and skills to protect themselves and their communities from increasing cyber threats.

Speaking at the 2024 Cyber Secure Africa Summit held in Lagos recently, Babatunde Anifowoshe, chief executive officer and co-founder of JustUnsecure Cybersecurity, said the company plans to train over 500,000 individuals annually and raise $25 million to sustain, expand its initiatives and create a safer digital environment in Africa.

Anifowoshe said the organisation is committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap across Africa by offering an end-to-end approach that spans from training on the AfriHackBox platform to creating real employment opportunities locally and globally.

Arnold Agure-Dam, senior special adviser to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said in a presentation titled ‘Building a Resilient Cyber security Ecosystem: Africa’s Path to Digital Sovereignty,’ that building a resilient cyber security ecosystem is critical for Africa.

He said the continent’s emergence as a hub for innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement is increasingly exposing it to cyber threats that have the potential to derail its progress if not effectively managed.

Over the last decade, he said, Africa has witnessed rapid digitalisation.

“The growth in mobile connectivity, adoption of digital payment systems, rise in e-commerce platforms, and increasing implementation of smart technologies across various sectors has transformed how we live and work.

“This advancement comes with an alarming increase in cyber threats. Cyber attacks on businesses, government institutions, and critical infrastructure are rising exponentially. The continent has seen a surge in attacks, data breaches, and fraud targeting individuals and organisations,” he said.

Akinyemi Bankola, Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, said the event aligns with the state government’s wealth creation and IT development strategic plan.

He called for more collaboration to build on recorded achievements and digitally fortify the country and indeed the continent at large against the continued cyber threats.

Paul John, chief executive officer/MD of Suwebatu AB, said Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue, but also a societal challenge that requires collaboration across sectors.

“The public-private partnership model is essential for ensuring the sustainability and growth of initiatives like AfriHackBox. This initiative will train individuals and create a future workforce that will drive cybersecurity innovation across Africa and beyond,” John said.

The launch event at the Cybersecurity Summit Africa attracted industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity enthusiasts, highlighting the growing need for comprehensive and collaborative approaches to digital security in the region.

Participants will engage in real-life simulated cybersecurity scenarios in Capture the Flag (CTF) challenges and receive training tailored to the latest industry trends.

