Jumia Festival 2024 aims to boost business, others

Jumia, a leading e-commerce platform in Nigeria, has announced the launch of the Jumia Festival, an annual shopping event designed to offer consumers savings on authentic products while boosting businesses.

This year’s theme, ‘Shop authentic, Save more,’ reflects Jumia’s mission to make products more accessible to everyone.

The Jumia Festival begins on Friday, September 13th, 2024, and runs through Sunday, September 29th, 2024.

“This two-week event offers shoppers exclusive deals from trusted local

and international brands like Tecno, Oraimo, Infinix, Nivea, Xiaomi, Itel, Adidas, PZ Cussons, Diageo, Pernod Ricard and many more.

“The Jumia Festival is more than just a sales event; it’s our way of giving back to the Nigerian community during these challenging times. By working closely with our brand partners, we’re

able to offer unbeatable deals that help consumers save more while supporting our sellers to expand their reach. This campaign reinforces our commitment to providing a solution that

benefits both consumers and sellers,” said Sunil Natraj, CEO of Jumia Nigeria.

This shopping event gives consumers the opportunity to get affordable products across a wide

range of categories like fashion, home and living, beauty, electronics and phones.

“At TECNO, we believe that everyone deserves access to the latest smart technology. The Jumia Festival is the perfect opportunity for consumers to explore our innovative products at

prices that fit today’s budget. Our collaboration with Jumia is part of our commitment to becoming a leading brand in smart devices, offering products that are not only advanced but

also stylish, helping our users stay connected in smarter ways,” said Damilare Omotimehin, Marketing Manager, Tecno Mobile Limited.

During the Jumia Festival, shoppers can take advantage of daily flash sales, where they can find more discounts on select items. The festival will also feature special brand days, where top

brands will offer their products at even more attractive prices.