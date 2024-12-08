Joy returns to Ikuru, Rivers oceanic town, as Joint Venture unleashes N500m PIA benefits

Solomon Nathaniel, a Lieutenant-Commander (middle), representing Commanding Officer, Adams Kajola, cutting the tape of the renovated laboratories at CSS Ikuru Town.

Most communities close to the Atalntic Ocean or coastal towns and creeks are known as centres of squalor and life of anguish. Not anymore as the early benefits of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) begin to sprinkle on them.

Ikuru, one of towns close to the Atlantic Ocean in Andoni Local Council Area which is on eastern flank of Rivers State is now a land of joy and flamboyance following the unleashing of different projects from the N500m vote in their Host Community Trust Fund (HCDT).

This is because their Community Secondary School buildings have been given world class facelift with vital facilities. Also, the Ikuru Town Water Project has been flagged off.

In the past one year, Ikuru town is said to have witnessed livelihood support for Community workers, salary and stipend for Community workers, acquisition of an office in Port Harcourt, investments, bursary to scholars from primary school to tertiary institution, etc. There are plans to issue starter packs for youths who are currently on skills acquisition.

There has also been human capacity development for indigenes as well as food items to eradicate hunger in Ikuru Town such rice to 1200 households in 2023 and same to happen in 2024.

It has been determined that standard education and access to clean water remain the two most crucial amenities lacking in most communities especially those close to the ocean who seem to soak in water without one to drink.

Early in the week, students of Community Secondary School, Ikuru Town, rolled in the sun and danced to different cultural renditions in their best attires. They expressed gratitude for the renovation of their class rooms, laboratories (Chemistry, Physics and Biology) and the principal quarters. This was done from their HCDT fund in the PIA which Green Energy and Lekoil and Gas Investment Limited Joint Ventures (Settlor) shelled out through the IKuru Town Host Community Development Trust (ITHCDT).

The principal of the school, Athanasius Solomon, described the project as a timely intervention that would boost learning and academic development in Ikuru Town and called on the HCDT to look into the issue of lack of teachers as government has withdrawn all serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members from the school citing insecurity.

The mood in the town was captured by the chairman of the Ikuru Community Development Committee, Nathan Oke, who said the Town was impressed with the initiative and quality of job done. He called it a thing of pride for Ikuru as the edifices were befitting of a citadel of learning.

He also stressed that Ikuru Town would not fold it hands and watch the resources of the town being misused. He called on companies operating in Ikuru Town to show the rest of the world that Ikuru is a good host community.

The youths gave rare support and solidarity allaying fears of those hesitant to come to the oceanic towns. The Youth President of Ikuru Town, Etete Anthony, described the event as epoch-making, and called on the BoT of Ikuru Town Host Community Development Trust to do more in the area of execution as the people especially the youths, were pleased with their efforts with the short period in office.

A professor, Lysias Gilbert, who is the chairman of the Board of Trustee Ikuru Town Host Community Development Trust, described the board as a body in the forefront of development activities. He assured the people of Ikuru Town that the Trust would continue to use the 3% of the operating cost allocated to host Communities by the PIA for the benefit of the people of Ikuru.

Gilbert stated that since the HCDT came on stream, several projects and human capacity programmes have been executed, some of which he named as livelihood support for Community workers, salary and stipend for Community workers, and acquisition of an office in Port Harcourt. He said the Fund invested part of the proceed and also awarded bursary toscholars from primary school to tertiary institution, saying they are set to provide starter packs for youths who are currently on skills acquisition.

He said the emphasis of Ikuru Town Development Trust is on providing human capacity development for indigenes as well as food items to eradicate hunger in Ikuru Town.

In 2023, he said, the HCDT distributed rice to over 1200 households in the town for Christmas and would repeat same to more households in the coming days and weeks.

The BoT Chair assured that with formation and takeoff of the HCDT, funds allocated to Ikuru Town cannot be misappropriated by any single individual. He called on all sons and daughters of Ikuru to take ownership of the projects that were meant to serve the interest of community.

The professor, who inaugurated the renovated class room block of Community Secondary School Ikuru Town also performed the foundation laying ceremony of the Ikuru Town Water Project while the Chemistry, Physics and Biology laboratory of the school was inaugurated by the Commanding Officer of Ikuru Town Naval Outpost, Adams Adewale Kajola, represented by Leutenant Commander Solomon Nathaniel.

Speaking on the initiative, Hamilton Esi, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, noted that the projects reflect Lekoil’s unwavering commitment to sustainable community development and social impact.

He said: “This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Otakikpo JV (Lekoil and Green Energy) and the Ikuru Town Host Community Development Trust (HCDT). We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this milestone. Together, we are creating a legacy of empowerment, growth, and opportunity for future generations,” he stated.

Esi further submitted, “We are honored to have successfully commissioned the newly renovated Community Secondary School buildings and other vital facilities, alongside the flag-off of the Ikuru Town Water Project. Education and access to clean water are cornerstones of prosperity, and we believe these projects will significantly enhance the quality of life for the residents of Ikuru Town.”

Sources close to the officials of the JV described the water project as being at the status of industrial well and that the overhead tank is designed to hold over 10,000 gallons of water. They said this is set to be the first of it’s kind in the area.

The sources also assured members of the public that the drilling would be completed by December 31, December, 2024, and that the structures would follow as the company is set to handover the project to Ikuru community on or before January 31st, 2025.

