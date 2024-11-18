Jiji moves to offer Nigerians affordable business deals on Black Friday

L-R: Majolie Obaje, regional head of PR & Marketing SSA at Jiji; Damilola Ojurongbe, head of Technical Operations at Cars45, and Mariam Adegoroye, head of Recruitment Nigeria at Jiji, during the Africa Retail Congress 2024, Lagos Business School - Pan Atlantic University.

…Receives ‘Best in Retail Range Excellence’ recognition

Jiji, an online marketplace, is perfecting plans to delight Nigerian shoppers seeking unbeatable deals with affordable product offerings during its biggest sales event of the year – Black Friday 2024.

Therefore, from now till November 29, 2024, shoppers can take advantage of significant savings on everything listed on Jiji from smartphones and electronics to fashion, furniture, and beauty products.

This comes at a time Jiji was recognised as ‘Best Retail Organisation in Range Excellence,’ at the Africa Retail Awards 2024 hosted by the Africa Retail Academy and Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University alongside other partners.

This recognition highlights Jiji’s dedication to delivering a wide and diverse product range that meets the needs of millions of buyers and sellers across Nigeria.

“We’re honoured to receive the recognition which reflects our dedication to offering an expansive selection of products that cater to diverse consumer needs,” said Majolie Obaje, regional head of PR and Marketing at Jiji.

She confirmed that Jiji will offer its over 12 million users access to incredible deals across over 15 categories this Black Friday as part of its commitment to promoting the power to bargain, affordability, and convenience on its platform.

“Customers all over Nigeria will save big while they get more value for their money,” Obaje said.

Jiji has teamed up with verified top sellers to bring exclusive offers, providing a wide range of discounted items across categories.

For phones and tablets, buyers can explore incredible prices on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Obaje said verified sellers are offering discounts of up to 85 percent, making it the perfect time to upgrade tech devices.

According to her, shoppers looking to revamp their wardrobes will find unbeatable deals on outfits, shoes, and accessories with Jiji’s fashion category offering things ranging from trendy streetwear to luxury items at discounts.

“Customers can elevate their living spaces with affordable furniture, home appliances, and air conditioners, all available at up to 85 percent off. It’s a prime opportunity for families to enhance their homes at pocket-friendly prices.

“Luxurious fragrances, skincare products, and makeup essentials are all on sale, with significant markdowns that make it easy for beauty enthusiasts to grab their favourite items without breaking the bank,” she explained.

To ensure customers get the best out of this year’s Black Friday campaign, Obaje urged shoppers to search early and frequently because new deals are added regularly, act fast to beat limited-time offers and high demand and prioritise safety because Jiji emphasises the importance of following its safety tips when completing transactions.

“The platform encourages buyers to meet with sellers in public places, inspect items to be sure they meet their request, and only pay if satisfied,” she added.

Jiji’s unique approach to offering a broad product range at competitive prices and its meet-inspect-pay model has been instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s e-commerce space.

This Black Friday campaign reinforces its position as a market leader and highlights the growing trend of online shopping among Nigerian consumers.

Reports show consumers are increasingly concerned that in-store prices are not competitive compared to online prices.

