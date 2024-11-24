JCI Ibadan elite reiterates resolve to empower young citizens, unveils new president

…Honours PR guru with award

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ibadan Elite, affiliated with JCI Nigeria and the international network, has reiterated its resolve at empowering young citizens to make a positive impact in their communities.

Speaking at its 2024 Convention and Investiture of her 8th President, Cynthia Akhagbeme-Simeon said the organisation would always equip young individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for informed decision-making and effective action.

Themed, ‘Leadership Redefined: Building Today for Sustainable Tomorrow,’ the ceremony featured the Deputy Chief of Staff of Lagos State as the chairman and JCI, Senator Dupe Ogunbiyi as the keynote speaker.

This is coming as JCI Ibadan Elite honoured Ola Olalekan Olanrewaju, a seasoned media consultant with “Brand Promoter of the Year” award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of media and public relations.

While expressing gratitude for the JCI Ibadan Elite’s confidence in her leadership, called on all members to rally behind the vision of taking JCI Ibadan to new heights.

She also unveiled the 2025 President-Elect, Ilerioluwa Johnson Babatunde.

Ilerioluwa Johnson Babatunde, the 2025 President-Elect, served as the organisation’s 2024 Executive Vice President under President ’s leadership.

The newly appointed President will work with his board to lead the organisation into a future defined by unity, purpose, and achievement.

Speaking on the award given to Olanrewaju, she lauded his unwavering dedication to promoting JCI Ibadan Elite’s image.

She highlighted his strategic use of media platforms, outdoor advertising assets, and extensive professional network to spotlight the Local Organisation’s initiatives. She described him as a “PR expert any leader should pray to have on their team.”

Beyond his corporate achievements, Olanrewaju is celebrated for his ability to craft compelling narratives and enhance brand visibility. As a journalist and blogger, he has consistently leveraged his expertise to promote positive stories, influence public opinion, and champion local and international causes.

As he received the award, Olanrewaju, who is also Group Managing Director of Lewaj Group expressed gratitude, saying, “This recognition inspires me to continue adding value to humanity and contributing to the growth of the organisations I serve. It is a call to do more, and I am committed to that mission.”

With this accolade, Ola Olanrewaju solidifies his reputation as a trusted media practitioner, PR expert, and brand builder.

As he continues to steer the Lewaj Group toward greater heights, his influence in the media and communications landscape remains a beacon of innovation and excellence.

Other distinguished personalities at the event included Executive Secretary, Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, among others.

