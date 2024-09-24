Japan Tobacco International Nigeria pledges to conserve environment

…Marks 2024 World Clean-up Day

As part of its commitment to environmental preservation, Japan Tobacco International Nigeria, a member of Japan Tobacco International, celebrates this year’s World Clean-up Day, observed annually on 20th September.

The company restates its support for a greener environment as it believes the activities of corporate entities depend on the sustainability of the environment and societies in which they operate.

The company which has attained recognition for its leadership in corporate sustainability for climate change and water security, ensures it contributes to the sustainability of the environment and society in line with the 2024 World Clean-up Day slogan, ‘Make Room For Life.’

The leading tobacco company which has invested over $42 million to make communities more inclusive and resilient, pledges $600 million to Community Investment programmes by 2030, as part of its sustainability scheme, globally.

Read also: Japanese Multinational, JTI Set to Revamp Office with Spacefinish’s Modern Design

Headed by Thomas Adams, JTI Nigeria champions and advocates a culture of excellence in its eco-friendly schemes committed to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The company has been recognised by Top Employer Institute as a Global Top Employer of choice in 2024 and for ten consecutive years.

With Adams as JTI Nigeria’s honcho, the company has achieved a high management standard with Commitment to Excellence, Innovation, and Equity, as enshrined in its principles as a Global Top Employer of Choice.

It is unconditionally committed to global best practices and corporate governance. It delivers on its objectives of improving employees’ well-being, supporting greater diversity and inclusion wherever it operates, and giving its personnel equal opportunity to develop their careers.

World Clean-up Day aims to create awareness of the mismanaged waste crisis by activating all spheres of society to participate in clean-up exercises, an initiative that has attracted the involvement of corporate organisations like Japan Tobacco International Nigeria.