JAPA Chronicles offers guide for individuals considering relocation

Bisi Aina, managing director, Soft Alliance and Resources Limited, has disclosed that his new book, ‘JAPA Chronicles’ offers a practical guide and roadmap for individuals considering relocation.

According to him, the book offers practical advice, emotional support, and strategic insights to ensure a successful transition.

“Your potential is limitless, and the world is waiting for the unique gifts only you can bring. Never stop dreaming, learning, and believing,” Aina said at the recent book launch in Ibadan.

He also disclosed that the book narrates his own experience of relocating from Nigeria in 1998, providing a firsthand account of the challenges and triumphs faced.

According to him, the book aims to serve as a resource for Nigerians looking to embark on a similar journey.

Speaking on the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the firm, Aina said that SoftAlliance remains dedicated to fulfilling its CSR mission of contributing to the development of future generations through education and social investment.

On the back of this, the company donated N20 million worth of infrastructure to St. Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Abebi, Ibadan.

The donation was part of the celebration of his 60th birthday, which coincided with SoftAlliance’s 20th anniversary.

The donation includes four newly renovated toilets and the fencing of part of the school, improving both hygiene and security for the students.

Aina, an alumnus of St. Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, class of 1977, disclosed that he was motivated to give back to his alma mater as part of the company’s CSR efforts.

“This donation allows me to give back to the school that laid the foundation for my education. After visiting St. Patrick’s and seeing the poor condition of the facilities, I knew I had to do something,” Aina said.

In addition to the infrastructure donation, cash awards were presented to 42 individuals, including 15 top-performing pupils in primaries 1-5, 12 teachers, and cultural dancers.

