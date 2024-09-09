JA Nigeria moves to enhance digital literacy of 700 tertiary students

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has perfected plans to enhance the digital literacy of over 700 students from various tertiary institutions in the country.

The organisation will through phase two of its Meta SafeOnline Programme train young Nigerians with a focus on digital safety and cybersecurity.

The students from the University of Abuja, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Ibadan will be trained.

Ugonna Achebe, acting executive director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, said as digital technologies become increasingly intertwined with everyday life, the importance of equipping students with the knowledge to navigate the digital world safely cannot be overstated.

Achebe said the programme will focus on current digital safety trends, techniques for detecting fraudulent schemes targeting students, and the significance of upholding a safe online profile.

“We are excited to extend this programme to tertiary institutions, as it allows us to further equip young Nigerians with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world safely. It will help to nurture responsible digital citizens. We commend Meta for their support, and we are confident that this expansion will greatly enhance the students’ digital safety practices,” he said.

He said JA Nigeria remains committed to empowering Nigerian youths by extending the programme to tertiary institutions.

“We are driving the initiative to ensure that students are not only digitally literate but also well-prepared to engage in the digital world. With Meta’s support, this programme is set to have a lasting impact on the digital safety practices of young Nigerians, helping them become responsible digital citizens,” Achebe said.

He said the decision to embark on phase two of the programme was due to the success of its first phase, which impacted over 11,000 secondary school students across 14 locations.

“The initial phase of the programme targeted secondary schools and expanding to tertiary institutions is crucial. University students encounter distinct challenges, being heavily involved in online activities for academic and social purposes. This phase seeks to heighten awareness of cybersecurity risks and educate students on safeguarding themselves from possible online threats,” he added.

Engaging sessions and discussions facilitated by experts will enlighten students on safeguarding their online personas, identifying possible cyber risks, and comprehending the broader repercussions of their digital behaviours.