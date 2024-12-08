Itel reiterates commitment in providing good products to customers

…unveils new products

Itel Nigeria has reiterated its commitment in providing affordable technology and good consumer electronic products to its teeming customers.

Speaking at the unveiling of its latest flagship smartphone series, the Itel S25 Ultra and other products in its ecosystem in Lagos, Marketing Manager, Itel Nigeria, Taiwo Abdulai described their customers and intending ones as unique individuals that deserve best quality when it comes to electronic devices.

Abdulai further explained that the Itel’s new release combines premium flagship display experience with affordability, offering a viable alternative to high-end devices like the Samsung S24.

Also speaking at the product launch which was held in partnership with MTN Nigeria,, General Manager, Itel Nigeria, Chidi Okonkwo, affirmed that the Itel S25 Ultra was created to satisfy the needs of their customers, adding “ it is powered by Itel OS 14.5 and upgradeable to android 15, Itel S25 Ultra and a 5000mAh battery, the phone ensures users stay up-to-date with the latest software enhancements and security updates, keeping their devices secure and future ready.

“The Itel S25 Ultra is also water resistant with wet or oily touch control. The screen also has the ability to withstand extreme pressures, whether cold or hot.

“The new product is equipped with google’s recently rolled out Theft Protection Security updates, including theft detection lock, offline device lock and remote lock.’’

Also speaking at the event, Head, Product and Devices, MTN Nigeria, Clement Nwankwo, said the firm’s partnership with Itel is part of the of commitment to connect people.

Nwankwo commended Itel’s efforts towards connecting people by producing very affordable smart phones.

“As MTN, one of our mantra is connecting people and we want to partner with brands like Itel to do that. We see that Itel has Nigerians in mind by bringing affordable phones with the current economic situation, so we dimed it right to partner with them by bundling data for the smart phone,” Nwankwo added.

Some of the customers who spoke during the event lauded the efforts of Itel in producing such products .

