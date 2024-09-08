Islamic scholar says media practitioners veritable tools to actualise positive change

Abdulkadir Solagberu, Grand Sheikh and Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, has said that to ensure accountability, security and advancement of democratic governance, journalists were veritable tools to actualise positive change that Nigeria desires.

Sholagberu stated this at the 2024 press week of the Correspondent chapel of Kwara State chapter with the theme, ‘Fostering Good Governance Through Effective Journalism.’

“There cannot be effective journalism without a country and there cannot be a healthy country without journalism practice because the survival and development of the nation depends heavily on the contributions of some key stakeholders in which media practitioners are part of them.

“As we are all aware that journalists play vital roles in the functioning of modern and developing countries by acting as a critical conduct between the public and the world of information, its significance extends beyond merely reporting events.

“Therefore, Freedom of the Press must be promoted and upheld in the society,” he said.

Speaking on major challenges that hinder effective journalism practice in Nigeria; he identified political interference, legal threats, funding, advert dependence and security risk, among others, adding: “I urge governments at all levels to endeavour to prioritise the safety and welfare of journalists at all times.”

He, however, enjoined journalists to uphold ethical standards, and proper investigation to avoid misinformation that may tear the country apart.

The Malami Ubandoma, who is the proprietor of Darul Kitab College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Gaa-Akanbi and Darul-kitab University, Agbeyangi, called for proper upbringing of future leaders.

“I make bold to say that it is very important that more attention is given to youth re-orientation and value system promotion.

“Within 30 years of establishment of Darul Kitab College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Gaa-Akanbi, we have been able to graduate over 50,000 students and about 1,500 of them have benefitted from our scholarships to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Kuwait.

“While the majority of them are currently adding values to the nation’s economy in various fields and careers, some of them are in countries across the world promoting the image of Nigeria.

“We are currently undergoing the construction of Darul-Kitab University in Agbeyangi-Ilorin to the league of other tertiary institutions in the country. It is our belief and strong optimism that with all our efforts and many others by government at all levels, Nigeria will remain great for the younger and generations yet unborn.”