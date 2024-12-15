Irish Ambassador commends Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s investment in the Creative Economy

L-R: Aduke Gomez; writer and cultural collaborator, Brendan Gonouya; Jameson Brand Ambassador, Peter Ryan; Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Evane Chenuet; Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, and Tara Gbadamosi, Brand Activation Manager, Jameson, during the visit of the Irish Ambassador to Jameson Yard, in Lagos, recently.

…Visits Jameson Yard

Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, has commended Pernod Ricard Nigeria for its investment in the country, especially in talent, innovation and creativity. Ryan, on a courtesy visit to the Jameson Yard, Jameson Irish whiskey’s first ever creative hub at Lekki, in Lagos, lauded Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s dedication to sustainability and responsibility while promoting conviviality.

Welcomed by Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Marketing Director, Evane Chenuet, Ryan was accompanied by Aduke Gomez, a renowned writer, and cultural collaborator. The Irish Ambassador praised the venue’s artistic appeal, deeming it ideal for cultural activities and responsible hosting that fosters conviviality.

He commended Pernod Ricard Nigeria, for its leading position in the spirits and wine industry, which has earned the company and its premium brands a loyal following among quality-conscious consumers. He noted that the serene environment at Jameson Yard caters to all demographics, reflecting the excellence and innovation the company stands for.

Aduke Gomez also expressed admiration for the ambiance and creativity of Jameson Yard, which she said depicts the high standards of the brand. Brendan Gonouya, Jameson Brand Ambassador, guided the tour, showcasing the various facilities including a podcast studio, content creation space, co-working office, lounge, living room for movie nights, games room, bar, and a fully equipped kitchen. The Jameson Yard offers creatives a unique experience to expand their creativity, connection, as well as have a good time.

In her closing remarks, the Marketing Director, Evane Chenuet, expressed the company’s pleasure in hosting the ambassador at the Jameson Yard, emphasizing Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to innovation.

Since its launch, Jameson Yard has been accessible for private viewings. Starting January 2025, the space will be open to the public, with bookings available through the Jameson Nigeria webpage.

