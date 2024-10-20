Institute to award postgraduate degrees in psycho-spiritual studies

The Nigerian campus of the Psycho-Spiritual Institute (PSI), which is affiliated to Veritas University, Abuja, is to award two postgraduate degrees of post graduate diploma in Psycho-Spiritual Trauma Healing and the master’s degree in Psycho-Spiritual Therapy.

The Institute, which is owned by Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, was recently accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run two postgraduate programs from the Abuja campus of Veritas University.

“The establishment of this campus is an urgent imperative, given the escalating mental health needs in Nigeria. We’re committed to providing holistic, integrated training that combines modern psychology with spiritual and cultural perspectives,” George Ehusani, executive director, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, said in a statement.

Ehusani disclosed that the development is timely, considering Nigeria’s rising mental health concerns, including depression, psycho-trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorders, which are fuelled by political instability, economic hardship, and social upheaval.

“The training dynamics at PSI will place great premium on the wholesome personality growth and integration, and the transformation of the trainee therapists themselves, in such a manner that upon graduation, they can function effectively as ‘healed healers,” Ehusani stated.

According to him, the programs cater to professionals and volunteers interacting with traumatised individuals, offering a hybrid online and residential format. Upon graduation, students will be equipped to provide integrated therapy support, facilitating healing and growth in various settings, including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, schools, and communities.

Ehusani disclosed further that the Kenyan Campus has produced nine sets of M.A. degree graduates in Psycho-Spiritual Therapy from 26 African countries since 2013. According to im, the Nigeria Campus has already enrolled its first set of students, with 13 pursuing the master’s degree and 30 enrolled in the postgraduate diploma program.

“This is a significant step forward in addressing Nigeria’s mental health gaps. The integration of psycho-spiritual approaches will provide more effective solutions for our unique challenges,” Andrew Zamani, former President of the Nigerian Psychological Association, stated.

The event also featured the award of certificates to graduates of the Institute’s weeklong Basic Psycho-Trauma Healing Skills course. Beneficiaries of the Psycho-Spiritual Institute’s programmes include Olugbemiro Jegede, pioneering vice chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), who spoke on behalf of all the students of the Institute.

According to him, Lux Terra Leadership Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to addressing Nigeria’s mental health needs and promoting wholesome growth and development.

