Insecurity: Abia to enumerate commercial vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles

…restricts operations to 7.00pm in Aba, Umuahia from July 1

The Abia State Government has announced plans to enumerate all commercial vehicles, tricycles and commercial motorclcles (Okada), operating in the state.

This is to identify the actual owners and operators of these transport facilities to help security operatives track down criminals, who use such means of transportation to rob people.

The state government also announced restriction on the operation of tricycles and motorcycles between the hours of 7pm and 6am daily in Aba and Umuahia with effect from July 1, 2024.

Uzor Nwachukwu, commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, after a meeting with stakeholders in the state’s transport sector.

According to the Commissioner, the essence of the restriction was to secure lives and property of the innocent law-abiding citizens and residents of the state.

He noted that a lot of robbery incidences have been reported recently in the State, which involved the use of “Keke,” hence the need to take necessary security measures to arrest the challenge.

“Reports made available to us, by security agencies, indicated that most of these robberies and attacks happen in the evening hours, late night hours and early morning hours in the cities.

“Consequently, the State Government has decided to curb the operations of the criminals, who use this means of transport to perpetrate criminal activities,” Nwachukwu said.

He equally announced that a committee, which will be headed by McDonald Ubah, a retired Navy Commander and special adviser to the Governor, has been set up, to ensure compliance to compulsory registration of all tricycles, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, in the state.

He explained that the project will help to identify the real owners or operators of such tricycles and motorcycles for security purposes.

“And so, by that reason, all commercial vehicles, Okada, tricycles called Keke, mini buses, full buses, whatever anybody is using to run, as commercial vehicle will now be enumerated and registered so that in the instances of criminal activities government would know whose vehicle is responsible,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that Government has met with executives of the relevant Keke and motorcycle unions and therefore, implored all Abians and residents to comply accordingly.

He added that government would equally attempt to review the restriction when it becomes necessary, adding that security agents have been alerted on the development.

He further said that the state government would implement the policy with human face, assuring the people that there would be no victimisation of any innocent individual.

Azubuike Victor, chairman, Tricycles Union, Aba Zone, Godson Chinwotito, chairman, Tricycle Union Umuahia zone and Ugbaja Chiemela, chairman of Motorcycles Union, unanimously endorsed the decision of the government, as regards the restriction time of the operators.

They applauded the government for getting them involved in the new policy and assured that their members will comply accordingly.