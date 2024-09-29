INEC has released voters’ register to us, no going back on LGA election – Nnadi

The National Chairman of Action People’s Party (APP), Uche Nnadi has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the register for the conduct of the October 5 local government chairmanship and councillorship election in Rivers State.

The National Chairman disclosed this at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He maintained that there was no going back on the October 5 local government election and that “some disgruntled opposition who are not popular again are moving from court to court to seek injunction to stop the election but there is no constitutional provision to stop any election.”

He explained that the days of political impunity were over in Rivers because their party the APP has come to liberate the people from the wicked policy and victimisation of the people, saying he was overjoyed to see the crowd and that all those who came for the event were real voters from Rivers State.

Nnamdi also said that the party would put opposition to shame, especially those he said were always deceiving President Bola Tinubu that they are in charge in Rivers.

“A vote for APP will end political oppression in Rivers State; a new Rivers State has started today. If they are not afraid of election, why are they running from court to court?” he said.

The National Chairman further explained that the election cannot be stopped by anybody while calling on all good people of the state to join, saying that APP will win all the chairmanship and councillorship in the state.

In his welcome remarks, the Rivers State Chairman of APP, Sunny Wokekoro said the party came to campaign in Rivers as part of the political guidelines for any election. He told the party faithful that the party was for political development in the state and that it belonged to the people.

Wokekoro expressed the optimism that APP was taking over and that nothing cannot stop it.

“This is the organic change that is taking place in Rivers State,” he said.

According to him, “those who said they do not want to be part of election are fighting back to stop the LGA election because they know the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIRC) will not rig the election and the election cannot be manipulated; this is why they don’t want to participate.”

Wokekoro, who was a two-time commissioner in Rivers State, said that those politicians that have stolen Rivers’ money are on television saying all evil things against the election, but expressed disappointment that those who are not qualified to hold any position were given juicy offices. He noted that some of them supposed to be body guard.

“They lied that they are popular, they said they wrote election results in their offices and now they cannot. Their pay master in Abuja cannot help them” he said.

In their Solidarity Messages, Ikechi Chindah said that there are many dignitaries in APP who know about politics and they will deliver. Febresima Atubokiki however, thanked Rivers’ people for supporting the party, saying the process of selecting each of the candidates was very democratic which shows deep internal democracy.

A former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Charles Wogu said that the October 5 election would speak volumes.

On his party, a former Commissioner for Information, Emma Okay said they were thinking when they chased people away from the house, they both built, they would not find another shelter. “They don’t want to context this LGA election because they cannot win. 2027 is too far, they can show their strength now,” he said.

He charged those to be elected to put joy on the faces of Rivers’ people just as Governor Sim Fubara is doing.