Industry players harp on transparency, inclusive policy-making to stimulate economic growth

L-R: Sada Ladan-Baki, Group Executive Director, Export and International Trade, Dangote Cement Plc; Vivian Ikem, Director, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Japan Tobacco International Nigeria; Rislanudeen Muhammad, Chief Economist, Bank of Industry; Gabriel Idahosa, President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Chinyere Almona, Director General LCCI; Ade Adefeko, Chairman, Industrial Group, LCCI; and Thomas Adams, General Manager, Japan Tobacco International Nigeria; during the LCCI inaugural industrial symposium themed 'Industries As Catalyst for Growth and Economic Development,' in Lagos.

The Industrial Group, in conjunction with the Export and Financial Groups of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, has called on the government to always engage with players in the various sectors of the economy in formulating policies that will support the country’s industrialisation drive.

The sectoral group stated that this will lead to robust policies, transparency, and inclusiveness that will foster the growth of businesses and positively impact the nation’s economy.

This was at the inaugural industrial symposium of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the theme ‘Industries as the Catalyst for Growth and Economic Development,’ held in Lagos, recently.

According to the Chairman of the Industrial Group of LCCI, Ade Adefeko, the economy is in a state of comatose, and there is a need to revive it, hence the symposium to deliberate on ideas that will enable businesses to thrive. He called on the government to foster a favourable regulatory framework that will boost business operations.

In his contribution, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Communication of JTI Nigeria, Vivian Ikem, who was one of the Panelists, said regulations play a key role in improving the ease of doing business but noted that regulations must be inclusive, fair and balanced to support business growth.

He stated that the non-involvement or engagement of relevant stakeholders in policy formulation and the inconsistency of some regulations and their enforcement have been a major challenge facing businesses.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, President and Chairman of Council, LCCI, averred that the symposium is one of the new steps of the LCCI to strengthen business operations and to catch up with other emerging economies.

Idahosa also stressed that lack of access to low-credit loans from the country’s financial institutions, regulatory uncertainties, foreign exchange challenges, and infrastructural deficit, are some factors militating against industries’ growth, stating that there is an urgent need for solutions through collaboration.

Share