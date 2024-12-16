In the spirit of Yuletide: Obi Cubana gifts media entrepreneur Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

…Says, ‘Good friends deserve the best’

In the spirit of Yuletide, Obinna Iyiegbu, renowned businessman and chairman of the Cubana Group, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has shown his love to a media entrepreneur.

He gifted a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the media entrepreneur.

The gesture, according to Cubana, was a heartfelt appreciation for his friend’s unwavering loyalty and dependability throughout the year.

“This season, I’ve chosen to celebrate individuals who exemplify passion and commitment to meaningful relationships,” Obi Cubana remarked.

The recipient of this remarkable gift, media executive Victor Ikem, expressed his gratitude, describing the gesture as both surprising and emblematic of Obi Cubana’s generous and thoughtful nature. “This isn’t just a Christmas gift—it’s a statement,” Ikem said.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an indispensable tool for any business executive prioritising efficiency and innovation. Obi Cubana’s consistency in making life easier and more enjoyable for those around him is truly admirable.”

Valued at over ₦3million, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 represents the pinnacle of mobile technology for work, business, and leisure. Unveiled in July 2024, the foldable phone has garnered widespread acclaim for its upgraded features and premium design.

The device boasts a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, complemented by a user-friendly 6.3-inch cover screen.

Constructed with an enhanced Armor Aluminum chassis and a sturdier hinge, the Fold 6 is built for durability. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, delivering superior performance and heat management. It features a 50MP AI-enhanced main camera alongside ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, enabling exceptional photography.

The 4,400mAh battery supports 25W wired and wireless charging, ensuring all-day power. Running on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1, the Fold 6 integrates advanced AI capabilities, including enhanced search, transcription tools, and innovative camera functionalities.

Available in striking colors like Navy, Pink, and exclusively Crafted in Black and White, the phone combines style and functionality. Reflecting on his new gadget, Victor Ikem added, “The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a masterpiece of design and AI-driven efficiency. It’s perfect for work, business, and play—a true game-changer in mobile technology.”

With this thoughtful gift, Obi Cubana continues to set the standard for celebrating relationships and making every moment count.

