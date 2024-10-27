Imo CP orders release of twin boys due to parents’ insolvency

…Orders doctor’s probe

In an act of humanitarianism, Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police (CP) in Imo State, has ordered the immediate release of Chidindu and Chijindu, twin boys who were held in a maternity home since May 4, 2024, delivered through a cesarean section over their parents inability to pay their medical bill.

Danjuma, who gave the order in his office at the command headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, also ordered that Silas Nwamadi, the medical director of Goodwill Maternity at Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, who conducted the delivery of the babies be investigated for acknowledging that he jokingly asked the nursing mother to give him the twins.

The medical doctor had admitted before the CP that he had “jokingly” asked Precious Okere, the 19-year-old mother of the twins, to handover the twin babies to him.

The CP described the statement as a witty one, and asked his men to investigate Silas Nwamadi.

The CP also scolded the medical doctor for his refusal to have empathy on the kids and their 19-year-old mother even when some compassionate Nigerians came to pick the delivery bill.

The grandmother of the twins, Ngozi Okere, who had been at the maternity with the twins and their 19-year-old mother since May 4, 2024, had petitioned the CP on Wednesday, alleging that the medical doctor had been persuading her and her daughter to give him the twins in an exchange for the delivery bill, an allegation the 19-year-old mother of the twins corroborated before the CP.

On Wednesday, some compassionate Nigerians led by an activist journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, went to the maternity to secure the release of the twins and their mother but the doctor hiked the bill.

All entreaties made by the good Nigerians for him to accept the initial bill he gave fell on deaf ears.

Instead, the nurses fought the 19-year-old mother of the twins and her mother.

The kids’ grandmother lost her phone, injury inflicted on her and the nursing mother assaulted.

Okeoma had championed an advocacy for the release of the kids having stayed nearly six months at the maternity, a call some people keyed into and made financial commitments.

As of the time of filing this report, the doctor was seen at the Scorpion Squad Unit of the police command making statement.

