IEMA honours Ademola with inaugural distinguished service award

The Institute for Enterprise Management and Analytics (IEMA) has presented Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, a professor, with the prestigious IEMA Distinguished Service Award during a gala event held on December 19, 2024, at the Conference Boardroom in Lekki Peninsula II, Lagos.

The inaugural award recognises Professor Ademola’s outstanding contributions to the growth of IEMA, his groundbreaking research in cybersecurity and information management, and his unwavering commitment to academic excellence. As the first Nigerian Professor of Cybersecurity and Information Technology Management and the first Professor of African descent to be a Chartered Manager, Professor Ademola’s pioneering work has set new standards in academia and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Ademola expressed profound gratitude for the honour, acknowledging the support of his colleagues, mentors, and students who have played a pivotal role in his professional journey.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration and education in driving innovation and excellence in enterprise management and analytics, underscoring the transformative power of research and industry partnerships.

“As the recipient of this esteemed award, I am committed to continuing to pave the way for future generations of scholars and professionals, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of cutting-edge research and industry advancements,” he said.

The event, attended by esteemed colleagues, distinguished guests, and members of the press, showcased Ademola’s enduring impact on the field and his dedication to excellence. His leadership as the Chairman of IEMA and the Professor Ademola Ojo Emmanuel Foundation, as well as his role in promoting the first University of Professional Studies in Nigeria, has solidified his reputation as a trailblazer in enterprise management.

The IEMA Distinguished Service Award Event marked a significant milestone in recognising Ademola’s remarkable achievements and his instrumental role in advancing the field of enterprise management and analytics.

