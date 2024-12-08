IDC equips SMEs with tools to grow Nigeria’s food value chain

Determined to equip small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with tools to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s food sector, Inspire Decisions Consulting (IDC) has commenced intensive training sessions aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to enhance their businesses and prepare for sustainable growth.

Through the Empowering, Propelling, and Impacting Nutritious Food Businesses & Communities (EPIC) Accelerator Programme, IDC held its first cohort training in collaboration with the Climate Emerge Innovation Development (CEID) Hub in Ibadan.

Supported by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) through its Nutrition Impact at Scale Project, the programme is designed to empower SMEs in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

The initiative focuses on businesses in priority value chains, specifically poultry, fish, cashews, soybeans, and vitamin A maize, with a special emphasis on women-led enterprises and youth entrepreneurs.

“This is just the beginning of an incredible journey for our participants. The EPIC Accelerator is not just about training; it’s about creating a ripple effect of growth, innovation, and impact in Nigeria’s food sector. We are proud to see such enthusiasm and commitment from our SMEs here in Ibadan,” Faith Idowu, project manager at Inspire Decisions, said during the two-day training.

Participants engaged in interactive workshops on critical business topics, including business model development, investment readiness, marketing and distribution of nutritious food products, and financial management.

The agenda featured hands-on sessions where SMEs explored business model building blocks such as value propositions, revenue streams, and customer relationships.

Also, practical case studies of business models and redesign exercises provided participants with actionable insights to enhance their operations and profitability.

Sope Afolayan, founder of CEID Hub, highlighted the significance of the partnership in driving local development.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Inspire Decisions on this transformative programme. We believe in fostering innovation and building the capacity of local businesses to address pressing challenges like malnutrition leveraging circular economy principles. This training is a step forward in creating resilient, impactful SMEs,” he said.

The training also provided participants with valuable networking opportunities, fostering connections among entrepreneurs and industry experts.

The EPIC Accelerator aims to train 150 SMEs over two years, equipping them with the tools and support needed to deliver safe, affordable, and nutritious food to low- and middle-income communities.

It is expected that the programme will be expanded in training and mentorship efforts across other states, ensuring that SMEs are well-positioned to thrive and contribute to Nigeria’s food ecosystem transformation.

