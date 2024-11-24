IBPLC empowers 1,000 retailers to drive entrepreneurship, economic growth

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has equipped retailers with the skills to scale up their businesses and drive economic growth.

Through its 2024 Retailer Development Programme (RDP), the company tends to enhance entrepreneurial skills, promote financial inclusion, and drive sustainable growth for its numerous retailer base.

The month-long training was activated in five key markets across Nigeria including Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Ilesha, Lagos and Sagamu culminating in the training of about 800 retailers and a total of 1000 retailers by year end.

The programme focused on three pillars inclusion, education, and growth to provide tailored business training, coaching, and mentorship to retailers.

Increased investment in education fuels economic growth by equipping individuals with the skills needed to innovate, compete, and thrive in a dynamic market.

Building on its initial success in 2023 where about 150 local retailers were trained, the programme has expanded its reach to support more retail partners across Nigeria and six other African countries.

Carlos Coutino, managing director of International Breweries Plc, said that small businesses are the backbone of local communities because they play critical roles in the economic development of communities.

He said small business creates employment, provide vital services and drive innovation.

“We believe that we can build meaningful change with our programme, now in its second year of implementation. The programme provides support to retailers through skills training, mentorship, opportunities to scale, and access to much-needed resources such as digital tools, financing and other critical input,” he said.

The 2024 edition of the Retailer Development Programme introduced a hybrid training model, offering participants the opportunity to choose between in-person and virtual learning.

The introduction of virtual training ensured that more retailers could benefit from the programme regardless of location or schedule.

Temitope Oguntokun, director of Corporate Affairs & Regulatory at IBPLC, said the activities of retailers are critical to the existence of the company and appreciated them for their commitment to advancing the brand.

“For us, entrepreneurship is about supporting and uplifting small and medium-sized businesses across our value chain, from farmers to transporters, suppliers/vendors, local retailers and many more. Strengthening our retailers supports their communities and fosters sustainable business growth across the country. The name GRIT symbolises our determination to work together to realise shared value with our stakeholders,” he said.

Nicholas Kade, national sales director of IBPLC, acknowledged the resilience of the retailers in driving their business and trading ventures despite the challenging economic environment.

“When our retailers grow, our business grows. The training is about equipping you to help your business thrive which will invariably help us thrive. It will enable us to contribute to the socio-economic development,” Kade said.

Participants were taken through the rudiments of financial management, stock taking, business growth and how to become a responsible beer master to enhance their knowledge.

Samuel Onyeulor, general manager of Retta Park Hotel, Okota, Lagos, expressed his desire to upscale and gain new insights into the business.

“A lot of new perspectives have been brought to my attention and I have learned, unlearn, and relearn. It has also provided an opportunity to network, share experiences, and best business practices,” Onyeulor said.

Pretty Joseph, another participant, said the programme has taught him how to take charge of his business and to remain profitable through adequate stockkeeping and consistent offering of satisfactory services.

Beyond providing practical business training, the RDP training also featured workshops on financial literacy, digital skills, and leadership, ensuring that retailers are equipped to grow their businesses and adapt to changing market conditions.

