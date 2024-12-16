I will reflect my first-class degree in newsroom, says Guardian reporter

“I pledge to always demonstrate excellence in my practice. I have got a first class in the classroom, I will like to demonstrate first class in the newsroom and boardroom,” Rotimi Agboluaje, a reporter with The Guardian Newspaper, who bagged a first-class honour degree from the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, assured.

While reacting to the feat, Agboluaje thanked his lecturers and the university for equipping him with more knowledge in modern business practices.

Agboluaje, who was among the 14 students who graduated with first-class honour from the institution, promised to always exhibit excellence in his professional conduct.

The reporter, who gained admission into the university with his Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate from the Lagos State Polytechnic, graduated from the department of the Business Administration of the faith-based university.

Agboluaje is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a Fellow of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

The journalist is also a Fellow of Africa Foundation for Young Media Professionals and has undergone many fact-checking training with Code4Africa.

Before joining the media industry, he had worked in UBA Plc and taught Government, Civic Education, Economics, Commerce and English Language in private schools and tutorial centres in Lagos and Ibadan.

The first-class graduate is a public affairs analyst across many radio and TV stations in Ibadan.

