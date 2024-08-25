HR summit pushes for global best practice in coaching

An international conference for human resource and management consulting practitioners put together by EZ37 Solutions Limited, is set to push for global best practices on coaching.

Themed, ‘Empowering Change Agents: Coaching for Sustainable Impact’ the virtual International Coaching Expo (ICE) slated to take place on the 10th and 11th of October 2024, will explore emerging trends, best practices, and innovative strategies for maximising coaching effectiveness and creating sustainable outcomes.

Also, it will include a virtual exhibition of the latest solutions and tools available on the market as the two-day virtual coaching conference will gather organisation leaders, senior management executives, professional coaches, and HR and L&D practitioners from various industry sectors, creating a unique opportunity to showcase products and services to a targeted audience.

Adaora Ayoade, chief executive officer of EZ37 Solutions Limited and the founder of the virtual International Coaching Expo (ICE) said the conference will feature global thought leaders sharing cutting-edge insights that are shaping the future of coaching and leadership.

Ayoade said keynote speakers at the conference would include Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO and executive director at the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and Jonathan Passmore, professor of Coaching and Behavioural Change, Henley Business School.

She further said other notable speakers would include Peter Hayward, Intel Corporation; Julia Esezobor, Coca-Cola Nigeria; Akanimo Ekong, Candor Consulting and president of International Coaching Federation, Nigeria Chapter.

Ayoade added that sponsorship opportunity exists for corporate organisations that wish to take advantage of the wide reach of the event to improve the visibility of their brands, engage directly with their target audience through exclusive networking and speaking opportunities, and explore and penetrate the rapidly growing African coaching market.