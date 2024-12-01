How we are coping with the surge in fuel prices – Ilorin residents

Amidst the prevailing economic challenges, Nigerians find themselves grappling with uncertainties and deteriorating conditions, unsure of what lies ahead.

The current state of affairs has forced many individuals to adapt to new lifestyles in order to survive, while others are overwhelmed by challenges beyond their control.

In light of these circumstances, BusinessDaySunday conducted interviews with residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to understand how they are navigating the impact of the escalating cost of fuel, which has significantly affected various aspects of daily life, particularly transportation.

It has become apparent that only a minority of individuals who own vehicles are able to effectively manage their usage in the midst of the current economic downturn.

Sadly, numerous car owners are now resorting to selling their vehicles, as a growing number of people can no longer afford the cost of fuel.

Furthermore, it has come to light that some car owners are choosing to fuel their vehicles sparingly, while others have resorted to keeping their cars parked at home indefinitely, awaiting a more favourable time for usage.

This shift in behaviour is a direct result of the surge in the pump price of premium motor spirit, which has skyrocketed to N1080 and N1150 per litre, far exceeding what consumers were accustomed to paying.

Individuals who can still afford to fuel their vehicles shared that they are now spending between N40,000 and N50,000 per week, and approximately N200,000 per month.

Kudirat Yahaya, a civil servant who owns a CRV Honda Jeep, expressed her distress over the current situation.

“It is truly a dire predicament. At this point, I am contemplating the feasibility of maintaining my car, as the expenses have become unmanageable. Previously, a N5000 fuel refill could last me for about three days, but now, it barely sustains me for a single day.”

“I don’t earn N5000 in a day, how would I be spending that on a car without reasonable source of income? As I am out with it today; may be, till next one or two weeks before I could pick it again, just to cut cost and be alive.

“N1500 can take me to office and return home every day. So, that’s how I am coping,” Yahaya said.

Elizabeth Michael, who has a provision store at Tanke Bubu Ilorin, shared her experience: “It has been very tough despite I have source of income. We have two cars. My husband is a retired professor with University of Ilorin. We used to fill our two cars before, but now, it is just to fuel the engines to prevent it from knocking down.

“My husband uses Jeep and I have Golf. His car used to consume so much fuel; so, when he exhausts the fuel in his car; he switched to my car. Last week, we bought about 125 liters, imagine how much that cost as a litre is N1000 plus now. If I am going to the University for instance, I will park the car at Oke-Odo and join commercial vehicle to the campus.

“In fact, we don’t use the cars at the same time again. For instance, if my husband is going out, I do send him to get me some house needs and other necessary things that I may not need to go out for. We use Golf most times to take us to specific places – not everywhere and that is how we have been managing the situation.”

However, the problem is equally turning many people to beggars as there are no alternatives.

“Please Sir, I came to seek for your little help for God’s sake. We did not eat anything yester-night because there was no food at home. I have yam and maize on my farm at Amoyo but no transport fare to get there. I want you to assist me with any amount so that I can go to the farm with my son to get some food stuff,” this is the usual refrain these days.

Isiaka Musa, a civil servant, said: “I sold my car and bought motor cycle. I did that because I can’t cope with it again. The money I realised was divided into two – half for the motorcycle and the remaining half to cater for my family.

“Now, N2000 fuel in the motorcycle will take me to many places which cannot be possible for me with the car.”

Rahman Akeem, who uses Toyota Corolla, explained that he “no longer going to far places again; I have reduced my outing because of fuel expenses. The situation is getting out of hand. Before, I used to buy N1,000 petrol but now, I bought N3000 fuel. No money – petrol is expensive; where are we heading to?

“Authorities concerned should please pity the poor masses. We want them to review the policy, fuel has be subsidised.”

Aliyu Musa, a public analyst, posits that, “the removal of fuel subsidy and its hike have caused serious hardship in Nigeria. Many vehicle owners have abandoned their cars to embrace other lesser means of mobility.

“As a result of fuel hike, cost of things are on a high side, and that to eat three square meals has become a major challenge nowadays.

“My advice is that the government should prioritise welfare of citizens and ensure that local refineries are back on their feet. Individuals should learn how to engage those at the helms of affairs. We should say the truth of things to the leaders. This is a terrible time for the common man on the street.”

John Emmanuel, a public commentator, said, “Nigerians are really feeling the pinch of the fuel hike trend, and it’s affecting every aspect of life, from transportation to food production and the overall cost of living.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy has led to a surge in petrol prices, from N198 to N1,030 in just 18 months, and it’s taking a toll on the economy.

“Many Nigerians are struggling to cope. Some are opting for alternative transportation modes, like carpooling or using public transport, while others are reducing their energy consumption or exploring renewable energy sources.

“I recommend reassessment of priorities and engage with those most affected by the policies. The government should focus on creating conditions for economic growth and infrastructure.

“The House of Representatives has demanded the immediate reversal of the recent increases in petrol price, warning that the hikes are unsustainable. It’s crucial for the government to listen to the concerns of the people and work towards finding solutions that benefit everyone.”

