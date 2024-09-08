How to end Rivers’ political crisis, by concerned indigene

…Says, ‘Withdraw all court cases, share out all political offices and govt juices

For the first time, a top person has given specific things and steps that both Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, must take for peace to return to the state.

For this to happen, he has suggested a withdrawal of all court cases and a deliberate dialogue to share out all political offices and government benefits because, according to him, a worker deserves his wages.

Wiseben Kristopher, founder and CEO of Nigeria Technological Takeoff (NTT), has said that if his advice was heeded, that Wike would become an instant winner because his entire political family would come back under one roof, in peace.

Kristopher said his formula would provide the basement and principle for true settlement and reconciliation between Wike, Fubara, and all political actors and stakeholders in Rivers State.

He insisted that a true wise man is that man who knows what to overlook. “Here and now, let’s take God along. Note that mature men, leaders, and superiors don’t trade words with their followers, subjects, or subordinates.”

He said that Wike has over 100,000 core political loyalists, saying this was a political basement that has produced Rivers State political heavy weights and/or political first eleven.

“It has produced governor and deputy governor, senators, House of Reps members, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and local council chairmen and councilors. It has produced commissioners and monarchs.

“Where Ex-Governor Wike may have gotten it wrong is at that point where he may have unconsciously failed to understand and uphold the feelings of some segments of his loyalists.

“However, nothing, absolutely nothing, has gone wrong if and only if Ex-Governor Wike of Rivers State is still desirous to maintain the political status as the Superior General Officer Commanding Rivers State, I’m thus saying that nothing, absolutely nothing, has gone wrong,

“Ex-Governor Wike of Rivers State should find time and consider the withdrawal of all pending cases in court between him and his loyalists and within his camp. He should summon not only political leaders and elders but also chiefs, political actors, and meaningful individuals across Rivers State, all for peace talk.

“Still, by this hour some of Ex-Governor Wike loyalists have crossed or about to cross to other sides,” he said.

Besides, he stated, sustaining this tempo of political battle will not only smash the good works and image of the ex-governor but would also smash and weaken the concretised political structural basement of Rivers State put in place by the ex-governor.

According to him, “The aforementioned peace meeting and peace talk will gear towards alignment and realignment on political sharing formula, a conducive environment, and/or a situation where all stakeholders will sit down, alter, reengineer, re-arrange, and realign some of these issues boiling at over hundred thousand degrease centigrade.

“Let me reengineer our mental selves; there should be evocation and application of words of peace and harmony, thus letting go of the past by that process of embracing peace and harmony, encourage, promulgation of forgiveness and understanding through gentle communication.

“There should be open-mindedness and empathy, building, piling and concretising collaboration basement and compromises of true love and respect, institution of basement and mechanism for personal growth and learning upon creating allowances for healing and restoration that will suspend the beams of the bridges of building understanding among parties.”

He further said that these little things were the things expected from Ex-Governor Wike.

“Having cruised this far, at this point of the game, he should call or walk up to his loyalists and demand for his share of the elephant meat, letting go is not forgetting, it’s remembering without pain. Agreement is the best peace.

“Besides, a work man is entitled to his wages, in spite of levels or infinitesimally his works are, having been engaged or contracted, he’s entitled to his wages.”

Sharing, the formula for peace:

He said the governor was entitled to his wages, and that Wike was entitled to his wages and the followers and the boys were all also entitled to their wages or remuneration for whatever contribution and/or services they have rendered therein before, and/or after.

The position of ex-governor at this point in place would have been “gentlemen add, or remove something.”

He went on: “Please gentlemen, let’s evoke good spirit upon God’s consciousness to save not only the image of our humanity and political careers but also our dear Rivers State. Besides, it has been propounded that some words are to be spoken while others are to be swallowed. A wise person is one who knows what to overlook. To forgive is swallow the bitter.”

Withdraw all court cases:

The peace advocate urged all parties beginning with the FCT Minister to withdraw all court cases. This seems to be what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suggested in the outset.

“Please FCT Minister withdraw all cases, in one court or the other, in heaven and in juju (if there’s any), withdraw all for and on behalf of your political structural basement, embrace your boys and your loyalists, like father and mother can do to their children. Sustain an atmosphere of no victor no vanquished, extinguish all. Quarrel and tussle will not only prorate and balkanise your political structural basement but will smack down the political image of over 30 years.

“Besides, the taproot of the iroko tree has always been the source of its strength, while other roots create formidable balance against winds. A child fighting an elder has nothing to lose, even if the elder smacks him. Unity is strength, a high rise building without a solid basement cannot withstand the test of time. Peace is the highest good, let’s prioritise it.

“This pre-peace resolution is written in good faith believing that it meets you with the same frame of mind, if otherwise please forgive.”