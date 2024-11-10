How technology removes gender-based barriers to bridge learning gaps

Gender based violence is dealt with in section 15 of the proposed bill

Access to learning especially for the girl child is limited in some parts of Nigeria compared to their male counterparts due to barriers around stereotypes and social norms. This has left many female children in Nigeria uneducated.

This is why experts in the education space have called on stakeholders to integrate and adopt technology solutions to address imbalances or gender-based barriers to learning.

This was the takeout at the October edition of Edtech Mondays, an initiative of the Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s Centre for Innovative Teaching & Learning in ICT.

The engagement session themed ‘Potential of Technology to Remove Gender-Based Learning Barriers and Drive Gender Transformative Education in Nigeria,’ was moderated by Chinyelu Akpa, practice lead, Education at CcHUB.

Blessed Hammed-Musa, program coordinator at Women Technology Empowerment Centre, said technology remains a catalyst or enabler for learners necessary to eliminate societal ills or unequal access to opportunities associated with gender biases or issues.

While acknowledging that technology has fostered a great deal of gender imbalance in education, Hammed-Musa identified access to educational resources, provision of digital training opportunities, and change of mindset as key to changing the narrative.

She advised both educators and parents not to be gender biased when assisting learners in using educational devices.

Also speaking, Abigail Anaza-Mark, a gender equity/program associate at Re:learn, said that the role of technology could no longer be downplayed, given how it has contributed to removing gender-based learning barriers and driving gender-transformative education in Nigeria.

Read also: Gender-based policies seen tackling inequality – Diplomats

Anaza-Mark said that the deployment of technological solutions in the education sector has led to a spike in the enrolment of girls in schools.

She believes that technology is unlocking a lot of creativity among children suffering from imbalance while also opening them up to transformative learning.

The influence of technology through social media, she said, has played a significant role in helping girls see themselves through the lens of other women.

“Girls are now beginning to understand, learn about the stories, struggles, and triumphs of other women who have gone ahead of them,” she added.

Also speaking, Bisi Ajayi-Kayode, a child forensic interview specialist, pointed out the need to remove negative stereotypes that enforce gender roles.

Ajayi-Kayode said efforts must be made to create a safe and inclusive environment for learning, free from discriminatory laws and policies.

“Without a gender lens on education, learning in Nigeria runs the risk of gender disparity that can lead to marginalisation and suppression of certain groups of children who are confronted with challenges of substance abuse and teenage pregnancy,” Ajayi-Kayode said.

Share