How stress, poor economic condition fuel widowhood in Nigeria

The prevalence of widowhood in Nigeria is on a steep rise, with certain states recording alarmingly high percentages.

According to the Nigeria Living Standard Survey, Enugu State leads with 22.7% of women identified as widows, followed by Ebonyi (20.5%) and Abia (20.1%). Other southeastern states, such as Imo (19.1%) and Anambra (18.4%), also record significant numbers.

The trend highlights a troubling reality: the untimely deaths of men and the socio-economic burdens that come with it.

This geographic pattern raises critical questions about the factors fueling male mortality and the far-reaching consequences for families and communities. What cultural, economic, and health-related dynamics are driving this unsettling trend?

A geographic divide in widowhood

The southeastern region of Nigeria shows the highest prevalence of widowhood compared to other parts of the country. In contrast, states in the southwest, such as Ekiti (14.7%), Osun (14.1%), and Ondo (14%), have comparatively lower percentages.

Similarly, oil-rich states in the Niger Delta, like Rivers (12.6%) and Delta (12.5%), report the least number of widows among the top twelve states.

This variation suggests that factors such as socio-economic pressures, access to healthcare, occupational risks, and even cultural norms may be influencing these disparities.

What’s driving male mortality in Nigeria?

Economic stress

Economic hardship is one of the primary contributors to male mortality in Nigeria. Many men, traditionally seen as family breadwinners, face immense pressure to provide for their households. Chronic unemployment, inflation, and a fluctuating economy exacerbate stress, leading to health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

“I lost my husband to high blood pressure last year,” says Nkechi Okoro, a widow from Abia who has now relocated to Lagos. “He was a taxi driver, and every day he worried about providing for our three children. He refused to go to the hospital until it was too late.”

High-risk occupations

In many Nigerian states, men dominate high-risk industries such as construction, transportation, and oil exploration. These jobs come with significant safety hazards, often aggravated by inadequate regulations and poor working conditions. Fatal accidents are not uncommon.

Health neglect and poor healthcare access

Men in Nigeria are less likely to seek medical help due to cultural stigmas and a general lack of access to affordable healthcare. Preventable conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory infections often go undiagnosed until they become fatal.

“The healthcare system in rural areas is practically non-existent,” says Adeola Olakunle, a public health expert. “Men often ignore early warning signs of illness, partly due to cultural beliefs that seeking help is a sign of weakness.”

Insecurity and violence

Insecurity in Nigeria is another major driver of male mortality. Men are more likely to be victims of violent conflicts, insurgencies, communal clashes, and kidnappings. The ongoing crises in regions such as the northeast and north-central areas have left many families without their male breadwinners.

Road traffic accidents

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of road traffic accidents in Africa. With men often working as commercial drivers or motorcyclists, they are more vulnerable to fatal crashes. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has repeatedly highlighted over-speeding, poor road conditions, and reckless driving as major culprits.

Lifestyle habits

Certain lifestyle choices, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets, disproportionately affect men. These habits increase the risk of chronic diseases and contribute to higher mortality rates.

The rise in widowhood in Nigeria has far-reaching consequences, particularly for women and children. Widows often face significant financial difficulties, compounded by societal stigmatisation. Many lack access to resources, education, or vocational training, leaving them unable to support their families.

“My life has been a struggle since I lost my husband,” shares Zainab, a Lagos-based widow. “I had to withdraw my children from private school to public school because I couldn’t afford the fees.”

Children from widowed households are particularly vulnerable, with many forced into child labour or early marriages to support their families. This perpetuates cycles of poverty and limits the potential for social mobility.

The ballooning numbers of widows in Nigeria reflect a deeper crisis of male mortality, driven by a complex interplay of economic, cultural, and systemic factors.

Addressing the factors fueling male mortality requires a multi-pronged approach involving healthcare reform, economic stability, security, and cultural change

