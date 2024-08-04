How parents can nurture children’s entrepreneurial skills – Babajide

Parents have been urged to encourage curiosity and innovation in their children as essential behaviours that can hone their future entrepreneurial skills.

Familusi Babajide, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Africa at Under 40 CEOs, disclosed this at a Family Hack Moments webinar organised by Greensprings School with the title ‘Equipping Children with Entrepreneurial Skills for Modern Success.’

According to Babajide, encouraging curiosity and innovation in children from an early age is important because it has a significant impact on a child’s personal development and future career achievements.

He said equipping children with entrepreneurial skills prepares them for potential business ventures and also foster critical thinking, creativity, resilience, and problem-solving abilities essential for career growth.

He further said that part of the practical ways parents can nurture the entrepreneurial abilities in their children is by encouraging financial literacy through saving and budgeting, promoting independence and responsibility through age-appropriate chores, and supporting extracurricular activities that build teamwork and leadership.

Babajide urged parents and educators to foster an environment that encourages exploration and risk-taking within safe boundaries as these create a supportive framework for children to develop and refine their entrepreneurial capabilities.

He urged all stakeholders and community members to commit to integrating entrepreneurship into education and daily life as the impact of these skills goes beyond childhood but sets them up for academic success and prepares them towards fulfilling career or business ventures in the future.

The Family Hack Moments webinar series is a Greensprings School initiative that empowers parents with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the modern world.

Babajide said entrepreneurial skills are the building blocks of success in a rapidly changing world.

“Equipping children with entrepreneurial skills is not just about preparing them for the modern world; it is about empowering them to shape it.

“When we introduce entrepreneurship skills to children, we are not just only teaching them skills, we are also building confidence, independence, and a proactive mindset,” he said.