How open testimonies in Churches of divine provision cease on back of rising criminality in Nigeria

Days were when church members openly shared their testimonies of how they landed good jobs with mouth-watering salaries; they bought new cars, build their own houses or how they were “miraculously” blessed with huge amount of money.

Such sections during church programmes were aimed at boosting the faith of members in God and making them believe that someday, they too would give their own testimonies.

“When believers share their testimonies, they inspire others to trust in God’s sovereignty, omnipotence and benevolence,” someone said.

Every week, such segment of the worship service used to be accompanied by thunderous shout of “amen’ and “hallelujah” by enthusiastic worshippers.

But today, not any more. People seem to have learned to celebrate in secret. It is a reflection of how low the Nigerian society has sunken.

Today, such testimonies are no longer shared in the open for the fear of being attacked by robbers after service and also to curtail the number of those seeking help latching onto such testimonies.

The rise in criminality, even within the church walls, has hindered the sharing of these testimonies, creating a culture of fear, shyness, and silence.

Churches are sacred spaces where the faithful gather to worship, seek spiritual guidance, and share testimonies of God’s goodness and provision.

For many Christians, the Church has long been a sanctuary to elevate the faith of one another through sharing of testimonies of great wonders of God manifested in divine provision, healing, and other forms of miracles.

Testimonies have been a vital part of Christian worship since the early church days. They serve as a declaration of God’s goodness, love, and faithfulness.

Testimonies also provide an avenue for believers to express gratitude and honour God for His blessings.

Moreover, they help to build a sense of community and unity among believers, as they celebrate God’s work in one another’s lives.

Unfortunately, criminal elements have infiltrated churches nowadays. Apart from direct attacks that people suffer these days after sharing testimonies of financial breakthrough, some unscrupulous elements are now using testimonies as a means to manipulate and exploit vulnerable individuals. Some individuals have used fake testimonies to solicit funds, attention, or sympathy.

Others have used their platforms to commit fraud, embezzlement, or other forms of criminal activity. These actions have led to a loss of trust and credibility in church testimonies, causing some to question their authenticity.

Olufemi Popoola, a Baptist pastor, told BusinessDay Sunday that he has an objection to the practice of sharing testimonies of personal experiences.

According to him, such testimonies tend to promote some sense of rivalry and pride among believers especially in the present days.

“Often times, people share such so-called testimonies to show off and give the impression that they are God’s favourite,” Popoola said.

Another Lagos-based cleric told BusinessDay Sunday that it was not a global challenge in Christendom; rather it is a localised challenge that is peculiar to certain churches.

“I don’t think it’s a global thing – I think it’s limited to some churches that use testimonies; because there are some of these testimonies that are fake,” Joseph Ojo said.

Ojo, who is the presiding Archbishop of Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC), told BusinessDay Sunday that there are still churches that genuine testimonies have not abated because it has always been based on true testimonies of God’s blessings.

“Anyone God has blessed should be able to testify in the congregation of the righteous, not the congregation of the mixture of good, bad, and wicked people that can visit you in the night,” Ojo said, disclosing that there are certain testimonies that preachers would not share with their congregations on the altar because of a possible fall out of such testimonies.

However, Wole Olarinde, publisher, Christian Benefits told BusinessDay Sunday that it was not out of place for some believers to be unwilling to share their testimonies for their safety, security or protection.

“It depends on the individual’s persuasion about sharing testimonies. Many people who are unwilling to share testimonies for fear of being attacked or victimised do not actually understand the essence of sharing testimonies to encourage, motivate or reassure the listeners of hope or solutions in whatever unpleasant situations they may be passing through,” Olarinde said.

However, Gracious Akintayo, publisher of Providence News, an online news platform, said that most times people are not willing to share testimonies for some general reasons or personal reasons best known to them.

“But, apart from being attacked or victimised, some people are shy to face large crowds or audiences. Some schools of thought believe their testimony is a personal and private affair.

“Others think until they achieve a bigger thing that is when they’re going to testify.

“Testimony has actually exposed some people to ridicule and embarrassment they did not bargain for, while some become subject of victimisation, whereby people leverage on their testimony to get at them in a bad state.

“Notwithstanding, testimony should be a channel of blessing, encouragement, inspiration and impact on others. Also, it is a weapon against negativity and impossibility,” Akintayo said.

The impact of criminality on testimonies

Criminality in churches can take many forms, including fraud, embezzlement, and sexual abuse. When these crimes occur, they create a toxic environment where fear and mistrust reign.

Accordingly, members become reluctant to share their testimonies, fearing judgment, rejection, or even retaliation.

But, the refusal of members to share their testimonies has deprived the church the ability to celebrate God’s provision and goodness.

“So, they should ensure they are testifying what is true. When you testify what is true, not trying to make it like a show off – God did my own, He has not done your own,” Ojo said, adding that testimonies are a part of the Christian service and worship of God.

Ojo further urged believers to ensure their testimonies are glorifying God and not the pastor or church.

“My pastor did this; this church, since I came here, etc – these are not genuine testimonies,” he said.

For many Christians, the consequences of silence in the face of criminality are far-reaching and might result in unresolved trauma for victims.

Many worshippers are now withdrawn, either out of personal experience or experiences of others.

“The Church is a public place where all manner of people flock to on worship days. The media is awash with news about the activities of some of those erroneously regarded as members, but were robbers in the fold.

“With the rise in robberies and burglaries taking place in Churches these days, some of which are suspected to be carried out by those who claimed to be members of such churches, it becomes very dangerous for people to open up in the form of testimonies,” a leader in one of the Pentecostal Churches said on condition of anonymity.

Congregants lose faith in church leadership and institutions, leading to dwindling attendance and engagement. This could result in missed opportunities for the worshippers, where testimonies of divine provision remain unshared, thereby depriving others of divine inspiration and hope.

On testimonies that are given with ulterior motive, the Christian leader said: “While it is crucial to address criminality in churches, it is equally important not to let it silence genuine testimonies of divine provision. This is because authentic testimonies still exist in the church. Despite the presence of fake people who make up stories as testimonies for some ulterior motives, many genuine testimonies of divine provision still exist. These testimonies are a powerful tool for encouraging believers and should not be silenced.”

Akintayo said that criminality is not representative of the entire church.

According to him, the actions of a few individuals should not be used to stereotype and stigmatise the entire church. He said further that the majority of believers are genuine in their faith and testimonies.

“Testimonies are a vital part of Christian worship. Testimonies have been a part of Christian worship since the early church days. They are an essential aspect of Christian tradition and should not be halted due to rise in criminal activities,” he said.

He further said that halting testimonies can hinder evangelism in Christendom.

“Halting testimonies can hinder the spread of the gospel and the growth of the church,” he said.

It is suggested that churches must establish clear policies and protocols for reporting and addressing criminal behaviours.

Akintayo also said that the Church must provide support services for victims, ensure their safety and well-being, and that perpetrators must be held accountable through appropriate disciplinary actions.

“The church must foster a culture of transparency, encouraging open sharing and honest dialogue,” he said.

While criminality is a serious issue that needs to be addressed in churches, it should not be allowed to halt testimonies of divine provision. This is so because criminality has no place in the church, and its presence can suffocate the very essence of Christian community – sharing testimonies of God’s goodness.

By acknowledging the impact of criminality and taking bold steps to address it, churches can create a safe space for testimonies to flourish, celebrating divine provision and inspiring hope in those who need it most.

Furthermore, genuine testimonies are a powerful tool for encouraging believers, building community, and spreading the gospel. Therefore, churches must find ways to address criminality while still providing a platform for authentic testimonies to be shared. By doing so, the Church can ensure that the power of testimonies continues to inspire and encourage believers, while also maintaining the integrity and credibility of worship centres.