How my life was spared in Reigners Bible Church tragedy – Charles Udoh

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Charles Udoh has recounted the tragic incident of December 10, 2016 when the Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, collapsed and how he escaped with a fractured skull and broken rips.

An undisclosed number of people lost their lives in the incident while many others were severely injured.

Akan Weeks, founder of the church, was to be consecrated as Bishop in what was tagged “Bishopric enthronement.”

He had invited many dignitaries from far and wide including the then Governor Udom Emmanuel to the ceremony held at the church auditorium which was still under construction. Udom went to the event with many members of the state executive council including Charles Udoh who had newly been appointed as the commissioner for Information.

Less than an hour into the commencement of the ceremony tragedy struck as the church building gave way, the heavy iron rods used for roofing came tumbling down and crushed a number of people to death.

While Udom Emmanuel escaped unhurt, Charles Udoh and others were not so lucky, many suffered severe injuries and even died

A judiciary commission of inquiry set by the state government to investigate the remote and immediate causes for the collapse of the church heard that the church was built in a forest reserved area that was not meant for human habitation because the weak texture of the soil.

Narrating his ordeal in a lengthy post on his Facebook page, Udoh said that after the disaster, many had thought he had died.

“Ten days after being sworn-into office, disaster struck and for hours I thought I was dead; and for many more hours, I was rumored to be dead.

“But I was touched by the hand of God and miraculously I survived. I had a deep cut on my head, broke the rib bones on my left side and cracked the hip bone on my right side.

“The bottom line is God spared my life and left a lasting remembrance with the physical scar on my head which looks like letter “C”; the first letter of my name. For me, it’s everlasting memorabilia of God’s love, so I call it; a tattoo of God’s love.

“I don’t think God saved me because I was a perfect being, I think He saved me because he has a purpose He designed for me to fulfill in life.

“While on my hospital bed I received an over pouring amount of goodwill. People I didn’t know from Adam turned up; unsolicited, with food items, cash gifts, some came to offer me prayers. It was soothing to receive such bountiful amount of love and support.

Udoh, whose post was captioned “when my time is up,” in apparent response to reports, though confirmed by Governor Umo Eno, of an impending shake-up in the state executive council for members who were first appointed by the former governor, said he would like to be remembered as the commissioner who served with undiluted passion.

“My outlook as a public servant is largely influenced by events of those early days and my unwavering faith in God. I wake up every morning searching my soul: doing a self-appraisal; asking God for divine guidance and protection.

” Above all, I pray for His Grace and Mercy. He has never failed; He always meets me at my points of needs hence the reason I am unapologetically and unashamedly, what you could rightly call a grateful heart.

“When my time in public service is up,

I want to be remembered as a man who served with undiluted passion; and when situations demanded, he literally walked barefooted on broken glass in service of fatherland.”

