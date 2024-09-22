How Italian aesthetics is driving innovation in Nigeria’s thermal comfort market

From luxurious toiletries to functional fixtures, bathroom essentials play a significant role in enhancing every day routines.

Whether you are seeking to upgrade your current space or create a tranquil retreat from scratch, understanding the must-haves for a well-appointed bathroom is essential.

The growing demand for luxury living amid the increasing awareness of energy efficiency, and the rising interest in smart homes and buildings are among the key drivers of the current trend in the Nigerian thermal comfort market.

Currently, Nigeria’s thermal comfort market is experiencing a revolution, thanks to Italian aesthetics. Italian-designed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are redefining comfort and style in Nigerian homes and businesses.

Italian companies like Ariston, Immergas, and Climaveneta are introducing sleek and efficient HVAC solutions that combine functionality with elegant design. These systems not only provide optimal thermal comfort but also enhance the visual appeal of spaces.

Italian aesthetics are revolutionising Nigeria’s thermal comfort market, combining style, efficiency, and innovation. As Nigeria continues to grow, the demand for Italian-designed HVAC solutions will only continue to rise.

“Beginning and ending each day in a space that exudes relaxation and rejuvenation is crucial for our overall well-being. The bathroom, often considered a sanctuary within our homes, serves as a haven for self-care and personal grooming. To create an oasis that fosters serenity and comfort, equipping your bathroom with the right essentials is vital,” Solomon Umoh, marketing manager, Ariston Thermo Group, said.

According to Umoh, Italian aesthetics in the thermal comfort market is providing a serene escape that revitalises both body and mind, by helping Nigerians to curate a bathroom that harmoniously balances form and function.

“Create a serene oasis in your home with the right bathroom essentials. From luxurious toiletries to functional fixtures, Ariston is a must-have for a relaxing and rejuvenating space that fosters self-care and well-being,” Umoh said.

According to him, current market statistics indicates that the Nigeria’s HVAC market is projected to grow by 15 percent annually. This is on the back of Italian HVAC exports to Nigeria increasing by 25 percent in 2022.

However, speaking to the need for bathroom essentials, he said further that about 70 percent of Nigerian consumers prioritise energy efficiency when selecting HVAC systems. According to him, Italian design has long been renowned for its sleek lines, sophisticated style, and quality.

He disclosed further that Nigerian businesses are now embracing Italian aesthetics to drive innovation and growth in various sectors; hence, the influx of Italian aesthetics is driven by Nigeria’s growing economy and increasing demand for quality products.

By embracing Italian design, Umoh said that Nigerian businesses are positioning themselves for success in a competitive market, especially in the hot water bath environment where Ariston plays as a major dealer in water heaters by prioritising the safely of its customers.

“Hot water baths are as old as time and their preparation have evolved through the years with the advancement of science and technology. The discovery of electricity took us away from the traditional art of boiling water in a pot placed on burning charcoal or firewood, even the advanced kerosene or gas stoves,” Umoh said.

According to him, the emergence of electricity witnessed the birth of new ways to heat water through electric appliances like the electric boiling ring, electric kettle and electric stovetop also known as hot plates.

Ikechukwu Aniete, a Lagos-based businessman, said hot water baths are modern and offered a faster way to get hot water in a few minutes with less stress. “No sooner than people embraced the use of these appliances did they realize that the disadvantages far outweigh the advantages.”

According to him, people started realising how unsafe it was to use following shocking cases of skin burns from hot water spills, to electrocution, which could be sometimes fatal, and the worst cases of electrical malfunctioning that resulted in house fires leading to loss of lives and property.

He said further that many Lagosians have terrifying experiences of using the electric boiling ring which was often adapted for various uses like boiling water and cooking light meals. According to him, boiling ring has caused many disasters and even claimed lives in homes due to improper usage.

“In most cases, people forget to unplug the appliance or switch off the socket in cases of power outage such that by the time power is restored it continues to function, burning and melting anything on its way till it results in a deadly fire.

“The same sad tales go for the electric stovetop also known as hot plates; they can’t be regulated, so they keep functioning as long as there is electricity. There is little to no hazard in the case of electric kettles, the main challenge they have is a spill which could result in skin burns,” Aniete said.

According to him, water heaters are much better because of their safety, energy efficiency, fast heating, constant availability of hot water, and timed regulations among other characteristics; unlike the electric appliances such as electric boiling ring, electric kettle and electric stovetop, popularly known as hot plates.

“Just as change is constant, science and technology continue to evolve proffering solutions. The safest technology in the preparation of hot or warm baths remains the use of water heaters. Water heaters are known to bring peace of mind, delivering functionality, beauty and convenience in homes- thus making hot or warm water bath experiences pleasant,” Aniete said.

According to him, Ariston is a leading global brand in the production of boilers and water heaters providing consumers with an extensive range of innovative and energy-conscious products designed to improve and simplify home life.

He disclosed further that Ariston water heaters come in three ranges: Electric Instantaneous Water Heater, Electric Storage Water Heater and Gas Instantaneous Water Heater. “Owning a brand of Ariston water heaters is bringing Italian state-of-the-art quality into your home and choosing safety from electrical hazards.

“Also is the guarantee of sustainability with its energy efficiency that will reduce energy costs, especially in present-day Nigeria of pre-paid metres,” Aniete said.