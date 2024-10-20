How investing in girls’ education transforms communities

Around the world, more than 1.1 billion girls stand at the crossroads of immense potential and persistent challenges, according to a report by the United Nations (UN). From education and healthcare to leadership opportunities, the barriers they face often limit their ability to thrive.

Despite these obstacles, their resilience and determination to build a better future remain undeniable. According to the report, when girls are empowered, entire communities benefit, as their influence stretches beyond families to strengthen economies and society.

The importance of the girl child cannot be overstated. Research shows that for every year a girl stays in school, her future earnings can increase by up to 20%. Moreover, countries with higher rates of female education tend to have stronger economies and healthier populations. The global community must recognize that investing in girls’ education, rights, and opportunities is not just a moral imperative—it is key to sustainable development and growth.

“Girls are standing up for their rights every day,” said Rhoda Robinson, Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiative. “At HACEY, we believe every girl has the right to dream big and pursue her goals without limits.”

Robinson spoke at the “Dare to Dream” event, held in Lagos to commemorate the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child. The theme this year, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” calls for urgent action and emphasises the power of girls’ voices in shaping a better world.

Read also: Sustaining interventions on girls’ education in Nigeria

This annual celebration, marked on October 11, serves as a reminder of the challenges girls still face.

The “Dare to Dream” program, organized in collaboration with the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria and Children and Youth Finance International (CYFI), was designed to equip adolescent girls with the skills, mentorship, and knowledge needed to pursue careers in technology and entrepreneurship. Participants engaged in panel discussions and mentoring sessions with professionals, gaining practical advice to achieve their goals.

Chiamaka, a student at Akoka Junior High School, shared how the event had transformed her confidence. “I used to struggle with self-esteem. I didn’t have the confidence to speak up,” she said. “But here, I learned that self-confidence and resilience are key. I feel more empowered now to express myself and pursue my dreams.”

The event also highlighted the stories of young leaders like Chiamaka, who face significant barriers to education and opportunity. Through mentorship, programs like “Dare to Dream” help break these barriers, giving girls the tools they need to succeed.

Susan Ogunleye, welfare secretary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association, emphasized the importance of mentorship. “These programs are designed to inspire girls to become change-makers in their communities,” she said. “We need to support them in their journey to leadership.”

The event, which also served as a reunion for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellows, showcased the impact that mentorship and empowerment can have. Ogunleye called for more government support for similar initiatives, noting that financial backing and access to resources would amplify the work being done by organisations like HACEY.

Share