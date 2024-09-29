How edtech impacts students learning outcomes – Experts

Experts have highlighted the crucial role edtech solution plays in the development of education vis-a-vis improving learning outcomes of students and teachers in Nigeria.

This was part of the outcomes of the August edition of Edtech Mondays, a Co-Creation Hub initiative (CCHUB) held in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s Centre for Innovative Teaching & Learning in ICT.

The engagement session titled ‘Assessing the Impact of Edtech on Learning Outcomes in Education,’ was moderated by Chinyelu Akpa, practice lead, Education at CcHUB.

Speaking during a virtual panel session, Rhoda Odibo, head of Africa programs at Kizazi, said the advent of Edtech solutions has transformed the education sector with technology now supporting personalised and remote learning, as well as data instruction.

Odibo known for supporting government and educational institutions in improving teaching and learning ecosystems through holistic education programmes, said ed tech solutions have significantly impacted learning outcomes across various education verticals.

She disclosed that thoughtful implementation of the tech solution provides students with a greater chance to improve their learning outcomes, especially personalised learning experiences.

She explained that ed tech learning assessment should not be limited to traditional metrics but including a more holistic set of indicators such as student engagement, digital literacy, critical thinking, and social-emotional development, which are key to designing and adopting the solution.

Also speaking, Cynthia Emenike, learning and development manager at Kunda Kids, said that ed tech products were primarily built on improving learning outcomes.

Emenike said the solution must be designed and adopted to impact learning and ensure that children’s development is not inhibited.

According to her, collaboration between educators, students, teachers, and ed-tech designers is needed to ensure that children are not exposed to information that can harm them.

Sunday Daniel, education technology and development professional, said the integration of technology has significantly impacted learning outcomes in low-income communities, with students and teachers now inspired to move away from conventional methods of learning.

Daniel pointed out that the solution makes it easier to track improvement in learning outcomes as more tools assist both teachers and learners.