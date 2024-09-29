How collaboration in cutting-edge technology can drive visibility for Nigeria’s filmmaking community

L-R: Michael Williams, general manager, Ebonylife Place; Drikus Volschenk, Head of the Ebonylife Creative Academy; Hari Elluru, head corporate Marketing, LG Electronics and Paul Mba, marketing manager, LG Electronics, at the LG Electronics and Ebonylife Creative Academy partnership press conference held at Ebonylife Place Victoria Island Lagos.

…As LG Electronics signs new partnership

Collaboration in cutting-edge technology has been identified as the next big move to drive the needed growth in Nigeria’s lucrative creative industry.

Industry professionals said this collaboration is designed to support the filmmaking community through state-of-the-art technology and foster the development of world-class cinematic content in Nigeria and across Africa.

Hari Elluru, head, corporate marketing, LG Electronics said the forging of bonds in the creative industry exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry and providing the best-in-class technology to aspiring filmmakers.

Speaking at the industry partnership between LG Electronics and EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) in Lagos, Elluru said the electronic brand will provide ELCA with top-tier products that will enhance the learning environment and support students in producing high-quality films, leveraging on LG Filmmaker’s mode.

According to him, these products are known for their superior display technology and energy-efficient performance, ensuring that ELCA’s students have access to the best tools to refine their craft, whether they are working on film editing, post-production, or on-set display needs.

He said that by leveraging LG’s state-of-the-art products and ELCA’s creative expertise, this partnership is set to revolutionise the filmmaking experience for students and professionals alike.

Drikus Volschenk, head of The EbonyLife Creative Academy said the collaboration underscores EbonyLife Creative Academy’s commitment to being at the forefront of delivering filmmakers who can service both the local and international film and television market, and produce content that introduces our unique style of Nigerian story-telling to the world.

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG, he said.

The ‘FILMMAKER MODE’ on LG’s premium smart TVs, already a favourite among movie directors worldwide, showcases the director’s intent and preserves the artistic vision and creative nuances of every film. With unparalleled picture quality, impressive contrast, and vibrant colors, LG OLED TVs ensure an immersive cinematic experience.

