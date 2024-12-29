How $4.5 bn investment could position Africa as next global film hub

Del-York Group, a Nigerian conglomerate, has signed a $4.5 billion joint venture with Singapore’s TSC Global to establish Kebulania, an integrated creative hub in Lagos. The deal, the largest in Africa’s creative industry, aims to address infrastructure challenges and position the continent as a global player in filmmaking and creative innovation.

Linus Idahosa, President of Del-York Group, described Kebulania as “a bold economic blueprint for Africa’s creative and industrial revolution.” He stated,“This project merges technology, sustainable energy, and cultural innovation to showcase the creative industry’s potential for economic growth, job creation, and foreign investment. Kebulania exemplifies how aligning private capital with national goals can unlock opportunities and position Africa as a global economic powerhouse.”

Africa’s creative sector is projected to generate $100 billion by 2030, creating millions of jobs. Recent investments, including Afreximbank’s $2 billion Creative Africa Nexus initiative and Universal Music Group’s stake in Nigerian-based Mavin Records, highlight growing interest in the sector. However, fragmented infrastructure remains a challenge in countries like Nigeria.

Kebulania, envisioned as a state-of-the-art creative ecosystem, will integrate film production, music, live events, and more. The project includes a 50,000-square-metre hyperscale data centre to support AI-driven production workflows. This technology aims to optimise efficiency and reduce production costs, enhancing storytelling capabilities.

Michael Dickerson, the CEO of TSC Global, said, “Kebulania is designed to be the epicentre of Africa’s creative economy.”

The project’s infrastructure will include a 1GW sustainable gas-fired power system and 500,000 square metres of creative space. Advanced virtual production stages, educational facilities, and a creative industrial complex will rival Hollywood’s infrastructure. Kebulania also prioritises sustainability through green technologies and AI-driven energy management.

Kebulania is expected to create 10,000 direct jobs and 25,000 indirect opportunities, contributing $3.5 billion annually to Nigeria’s economy. It will also stimulate industries such as tourism, hospitality, and retail. With 50,000 training positions, the project aims to equip African talent for the global creative stage.

Culturally, Kebulania will provide a platform for African storytelling, attracting international productions and empowering local creators. Located in Epe, Lagos, it seeks to showcase African traditions to a global audience.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State called it “an opportunity for the large creative minds of African descent in Lagos State to tell the African and Nigerian story.”

The $4.5 billion investment reflects Africa’s potential to become a major player in the global film industry. By combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and cultural focus, Kebulania aims to redefine Africa’s creative economy and usher in a new era of growth and innovation.

