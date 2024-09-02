House of Reps commend Dangote’s industrialisation strides

…Lauds firm’s investments, job creation, tax contribution

Dangote Group’s industrialisation strides in Nigeria has received yet another endorsement and commendation as federal lawmakers spoke glowingly on the company’s stride.

Members of the House of Representatives who visited Dangote Cement Plc in Obajana, Kogi State, expressed their delight at the significant economic impact the company has made in Nigeria’s cement subsector.

Speaking during the visit, Gaza Jonathan, chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, with his team to the Dangote cement plant, pointed out that the need for collaboration between Nigeria’s political leaders and investors to drive the country’s industrialisation, noting that Dangote Cement has paved the way with its substantial investments, job creation, tax contribution and more.

He emphasized that everyone must work together to ensure Nigeria’s progress, adding that the visit by the joint subcommittee on Solid Minerals and Commerce was partly aimed at investigating the reasons behind the current cement prices and collaboratively seeking solutions.

In his response, Arvind Pathak, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement PLC, said that Cement inputs are dollar-driven except limestone which is found in Nigeria, adding that some of the inputs include machineries, spare parts, the gas for fuel and Gypsum which is one of the raw materials.

Pathak explained that the rise and instability in foreign exchange rates have been significant factors contributing to the current prices of cement products, and that Dangote Group was Nigeria’s largest employer outside of government, as he explained that compared to 2021, the salaries of the company’s employees have been increased by 21.3percent in 2022 to 47.5percent in 2023 and 63.2percent in 2024.

The salary increase was meant to meet up the inflation in the country.

In his reaction also, Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Azzad Nawabuddin emphasized that the transport segment of the Cement company has introduced CNG trucks to its fleet, asking that the company has invested in alternative fuel projects to demonstrate its initiatives to cleanup Nigeria.

The alternative fuel project uses biomass waste which is blocking the fertile land as a source of clean energy. The ambition of the company is to make Nigeria visible for its contribution towards reduction in Global warming.

Nawabuddin, who also spoke to newsmen on the sideline of the tour by the lawmakers, said the social intervention schemes of the company run into billions of naira, adding that the company would not rest on its oars.

The Plant Director also said that by incorporating advanced technologies and maintenance strategies, Dangote Cement has upheld operational efficiency while upholding its social commitments.

Some of the community related intervention schemes embedded in the Community Development Agreement (CDA), include: provision of scholarship, construction of blocks of classrooms, construction of boreholes, building of hospitals and construction, and rehabilitation road networks.

Nawabuddin explained that the company has delivered a multimillion-naira health facility at Iwaa, one of the mining communities, as well as launched several other empowerment schemes, adding that the Dangote Cement Plc is set to deliver a multimillion-naira Aliko Dangote Skills Development Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He said: “The company is one of the biggest tax payers in the country, surpassing the banking sector in 2023.”

The lawmakers also visited the Dangote Plant at Okpella Edo State

Ismail Muhammad, Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella, Edo State, said the company has invested hugely in state-of-the-art facility in its bid to achieve operational efficiency.