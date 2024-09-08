Hopeless economic condition affecting Nigerians’ mental health

…Pushes many towards suicide

“When someone feels like they’ve exhausted all their options, and they don’t see any improvement in their situation, that’s when suicide starts to seem like a solution,” says experts.

“The harsh economic realities in Nigeria have pushed many people to that breaking point.”

Experts said that financial hardship intensifies hopelessness by reducing access to relief and opportunities.

From 2020 to 2023, Nigeria’s suicide rate has doubled, becoming a leading cause of death for those under 40. Social media now reflects this growing crisis, with frequent, heartbreaking stories of individuals driven to take their own lives.

“Desperate and overwhelmed by financial burdens, she began showing signs of severe emotional stress. One evening in 2023, she took her own life, leaving behind a note expressing her fear of not being able to provide for her children and her hopelessness in escaping the cycle of debt,” recounts Chinwe Obi, a 39-year-old woman based in Enugu how her sister who is a single mother who worked tirelessly to make ends meet committed suicide.

According to Obi, “My sister was a small business owner here in Enugu, and the sharp rise in inflation severely affected her ability to keep her business. With mounting debts from her suppliers and the pressure of feeding her children, her situation became unbearable.”

Financial strain can also lead to a breakdown in personal relationships, further isolating individuals who are already struggling. When someone feels like a burden to their loved ones or believes they’ve failed in their responsibilities, the emotional toll can be devastating. In extreme cases, they may feel that their absence would be better for everyone around them, which contributes to suicidal ideation.

A persistent link exists between socioeconomic disadvantages—such as unemployment, low income, poverty, debt, and inadequate housing—and deteriorating mental health. Studies have shown that individuals facing financial strain are more prone to mood disorders, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts.

“Many Nigerians find themselves trapped in a cycle of financial uncertainty, unable to make ends meet or provide for their families. For some, the hopelessness and despair brought about by financial hardship become too much to bear,” says Richard Adebayo, a consultant psychiatrist.

Adebayo stated that Nigeria’s rising suicide rate is a reflection of economy in distress. “The country’s economic downturn has been exacerbated by several factors, including high inflation, skyrocketing food prices, the devaluation of the naira, and dwindling job opportunities.”

The act of suicide is often seen as the culmination of a long battle with mental and emotional distress. For those who ultimately decide to take their own lives, the sense of hopelessness becomes so overwhelming that they feel there is no other way out.

Speaking further on the link between suicide and economic hardships, Aisha Bubah, psychologist and executive director, of the Sunshine Series highlighted the profound impact of economic stress on individuals’ mental health.

“Most times, suicide happens when people feel they can’t find a way out of the situation or difficulties they are in. Their coping mechanisms are weak, and they are unable to deal with the stressors in their life,” she explained. “This often leads to feelings of hopelessness, and when they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel, they may opt for suicide.”

Bubah further emphasized the heavy toll economic challenges take on people. “When there is economic hardship, many people struggle to make ends meet, to provide basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare. This creates a sense of hopelessness, a feeling of worthlessness, and eventually, some may feel so trapped that they see suicide as the only way out.”

For those bearing significant responsibilities, such as family breadwinners, the pressure intensifies. “Breadwinners, in particular, may feel they are failing their families. When they can’t meet the demands, the pressure becomes overwhelming, and they may also see suicide as their only escape,” Bubah noted.

Bubah also touched on the role mental health plays in these situations, stating that untreated mental illnesses, exacerbated by economic hardships, can lead to severe outcomes.

“Certain mental health conditions, like depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, if left untreated, can result in suicide. Economic hardship makes it difficult for many to access the mental health care they need, worsening their condition.”

She pointed out that people often see suicide as a last resort when they no longer believe things will improve. “That state of despair feels permanent; they feel like nothing is ever going to change. This lack of foreseeable change is what pushes some individuals to take their own lives.”

Another crucial factor, according to Bubah, is the absence of support systems. “When people don’t have access to the support systems they need—whether it’s family, friends, or mental health services—they feel even more isolated and trapped. Without this support, suicide may seem like the only solution to their stress.”

As a way to manage mental health during such difficult times, Bubah suggests surrounding oneself with a supportive network.

“Things can get overwhelming, but it’s important to speak to someone you trust, who won’t judge you. Bottling up your feelings only worsens your mental health. Additionally, try to focus on the positive aspects of your life, no matter how small. This could be your health, relationships, or simply something you enjoy doing.”

She stressed that simple activities like hobbies can significantly help boost one’s mood. “Engaging in things that make you happy can release positive chemicals in your brain and lower the risk of depression. If you find your struggles are becoming too much to handle, seek out mental health services for support.”

Healthcare professionals across Nigeria echo these findings, reporting a noticeable rise in hospital admissions for conditions like high blood pressure and mental health breakdowns, which are exacerbated by economic challenges.

Larne Yusuf, a medical doctor in Lagos, shared his concerns about the increasing pressure on mental health services due to the growing number of patients grappling with financial insecurity.

“We are witnessing a surge in admissions of individuals experiencing high blood pressure and acute mental health crises triggered by the economic downturn,” Yusuf noted. “These cases demand immediate intervention to prevent further escalation.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 20 percent of Nigerians are affected by mental illness. At the same time, psychiatrists warn that nearly one in four Nigerians, approximately 60 million people, are dealing with some form of mental disorder.

Each suicide has far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences, and deeply affects individuals and communities worldwide. The triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with the call to action “Start the Conversation” as World Suicide Prevention Day is always observed on 10 September every year.

“The rising cost of living is undeniably affecting the mental health of Nigerians,” said Professor Taiwo Sheikh, a psychiatric expert at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“Mental health exists on a spectrum that starts with well-being. When economic stress becomes overwhelming, it pushes people into distress. While these individuals may not initially be diagnosed with mental illness, unmanaged distress can lead to severe mental health problems.”

Sheikh further emphasized that people today are generally more distressed due to the skyrocketing cost of living. Many who face mental health challenges do not seek help from hospitals but instead turn to churches, mosques, or traditional healers, often missing out on appropriate care.

“I advise people to open up and not bottle up their feelings,” Sheikh urged. “Many are struggling, and it’s important to be cautious about whom you confide in, but speaking out is critical to finding the support you need.

In times of overwhelming struggle, Bubah also advises seeking professional help. “If you realise your struggles are overpowering you, seek support from a mental health provider. It can make all the difference.”