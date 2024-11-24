Hardship: Nigeria going through phase, better days ahead, says Adejumo

…As Agape Ejigbo marks 30th anniversary

Remi Adejumo, the founder and General Overseer of Agape Christian Ministries Worldwide, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope on the country, despite the present difficult economic situation, saying that Nigeria was going through a period of growth that would metaphose into abundant and prosperity.

Due to the economic reforms of the Bola Tinubu’s administration Nigerians are witnessing unprecedented rise in cost-of-living, while inflation is at an all time high of 33.88 percent.

But speaking to journalists at the 30th anniversary of Agape Ejigbo, Isolo branch in Lagos, Adejumo said every country across the world go through a period of development which Nigeria was presently experiencing, noting that even in the Bible Israel was in captivity for 430 years before they were liberated to Egypt.

“What Nigeria is going through is a process of growth and development and it may be harsh. Everybody is complaining, things are hard now; but I can tell you there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

“Israel was in captivity for 430 years, they were in Egypt and God still liberated them,” Adejumo said.

The cleric called for patient and support from Nigerians for present leaders across all levels, saying that what the country needed now was prayer to overcome it woes.

Answering question, on the role of the church in providing succor to Nigerians at this period, Adejumo said the country has remained together because of the prayers of the church, saying that churches must strive to make impact and influence on the lives of people, because it was impossible for the government to do it alone.

The cleric further said Nigerians must continuously believe in their future and dreams, despite the harsh economic situation presently, saying that God’s plan for everyone could not be hindered by any circumstance.

According to Adejumo, “It is important that the church must do more in helping many souls and have influence in society.

“I mean make impact in the life of people we meet and preach to, because that is the essence of the church which is to affect the poor.

“The government cannot do it all, the church must take the lead despite that there is an attack against the church, without Christ the nation would have been in deeper crisis.

Speaking further, he said, “If you see the number of people we take care in our church, we take care of widows, unemployed people.

“We build houses for people, we pay school fees. We are not like having it to ourselves, that is the essence of living.

“So, the influence we are talking about, should be seen in the life of the people’s community where we belong.”

The 30th anniversary of Agape Ejigbo was celebrated with fanfare with members and visitors, including the branch pastor, Ojo Olumuyiwa, thanked God for the immense growth the church has recorded in the last 30th years.

