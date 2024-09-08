Group empowers women with cash donations, work equipment

The Rotary Club of Greenfield, a non-governmental organisation, has empowered women who have no capital to start off their businesses with startup capital and work equipment as part of its goals to support societal development.

The organisation donated five grinding machines and startup capital to the women, while eight new members were inducted into the organisation.

This is as the organisation welcomed Oluwole Olajide Kukoyi, pioneer district governor, R1 District 9111 to witness the induction and some of its developmental projects.

Speaking at the event, Nnanna Achugo, president of the Rotary Club of Greenfield, emphasised the importance of the event.

“The board and members of Rotary Club of Greenfield are so excited to have the district governor with us today. It is one of the fulfillments of our Rotary year. It has been a star project for the club.

“Since inception, we have been doing this every year. We empower women with work machines. We give them a soft loan for take-off and most times, we ask them not to return the loans. This is a star programme and it is so important to us,” Achugo said.

The president hinted that for this year, the organisation is not only empowering women but also giving out scholarship.

“There is a young girl who lost her mother and is supposed to be part of the people that would be empowered. But there is no way we can empower a girl of 12 years to start business. So, we are offering her scholarship as part of our empowerment activities today,” he said.

He further said that having spent barely two months in office, he has led the donation of medical items to Health Centre in Lagos State in a bid to enhance maternal and child health.

“We provide resources to some mothers who cannot afford resources to deliver their babies. We have done about 10 free fibroid surgeries. We attend to the needs of members of this association,” Achugo enumerated.

Oluwole Olajide Kukoyi, pioneer district governor, R1 District 9111, Rotary Club said he was pleased with what the Rotary Club of Greenfield was doing to better the society.

“The Rotary Club of Greenfield is empowering citizens of the community but more importantly, inducting six new members which is very important. Part of the goals of the organisation is to have at least 30 percent increase in each Rotary year.

“If every club can be like the Rotary Club of Greenfield, then that goal would be achieved. We are having the board meeting today and there would be fellowship,” he said.

Kukoyi commended the club for its reception and hospitality, adding that for a club that is just three years, it has contributed immensely to the Rotary foundation.