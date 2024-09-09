Group boosts clean energy access in Nigeria with new solar solution

RKK Group, a Nigerian conglomerate, has developed an innovative renewable energy solution aimed at expanding clean energy access for Nigerians, especially small business owners.

The solution is the iRESS Solar Backpack, a portable, multifunctional backpack equipped with a foldable solar panel, lithium phosphate battery, and inverter system, designed to harness solar energy and provide reliable power for daily needs.

Aderemi Kilaso, the Group Chief Executive Officer of RKK Group made this known at a training workshop of its staff on health and safety standards in Abuja. He said the iRESS solar backpack represents RKK Group’s contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“By promoting clean energy access, empowering communities, and fostering sustainable economic growth, we are playing our part in making the world a better place,” he said.

He mentioned that the RKK Group is working to ensure that the solution is accessible to all Nigerians.

Kilaso pointed out that the solar backpack addresses Nigeria’s persistent power challenges, where many citizens, particularly in rural areas, struggle with limited or no access to electricity.

“Without power, people are disconnected from the world. Our expertise in renewable energy led us to create a solution that taps into Nigeria’s abundant sunlight, stores the energy, and makes it portable for everyday use,” he explained.

With energy costs rising and small businesses suffering, the iRESS Solar Backpack provides an affordable and sustainable alternative to costly and carbon-emitting generators. “Power is either unavailable or expensive. Generators are not a viable solution due to their environmental impact and rising fuel costs. This is killing small businesses,” Kilaso added.

The group also marked a milestone on September 3, 2024, as it continued its journey towards achieving Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications.

The group, known for its expertise across sectors including Construction, Renewable Energy, Information Technology, and Agriculture, is working towards ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

These certifications are expected to enhance the group’s commitment to sustainable and reliable energy access for Africans, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 and 8, which focus on affordable energy and decent work.

“In RKK group, safety is paramount to everything we do. It’s a core in our operation, in everything we do. Being a construction company and also being into renewable energy space and electrical space, safety is something that you cannot undermine. We need to be ISO certification so that we can ensure that all our processes and procedures follow the best practice internationally,” he explained.

In a goodwill message, Oyinlola Okanlawon, Registrar of the QHSES Leadership Academy, lauded RKK Group for its ongoing support.

“The leadership team, under Kilaso’s guidance, has been instrumental in our programs, including Safetainability4orphanage,” she said.

This initiative, which is part of the Academy’s broader efforts, aims to provide both physical and emotional support to orphaned children, helping them rebuild their lives and secure brighter futures.