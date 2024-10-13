Grit, resilience earn Miss Universe recognition as Enugu Ambassador

L-R: Onyekachi Onwe, a clergyman; Okechukwu Onwe, father of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024; Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State; Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and Mike Enebechi, representative of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Enugu South Africa, when the governor received the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, who is an indigene of Enugu State, in Enugu recently.

For her grit, determination and resilience, Chidimma Onwe Adetsina, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, has been recognised and appointed by the Enugu State governor as the Brand Ambassador of the state.

Adetsina’s is known for her doggedness even in the face of adversity and discouragement which, according to the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, represents the innate attribute of the people of Enugu State.

The Brand Ambassador who is from Amurri in Nkanu West LGA of the state has overcome some challenges to rise to where she is at the moment. The governor described her appointment has home-coming, saying that she had demonstrated that, with determination, the young could achieve their goals.

“I am very delighted to congratulate and welcome you to your homeland. Enugu State has played a consequential role in the history of this nation. So, you should really be proud of your heritage and we are equally proud to have you as a daughter of Enugu State.

“Your story is inspiring. You could see that despite all attempts to malign and discourage you, you demonstrated that you are a true daughter of Enugu State. You overcame those challenges with the grit and resilience the people of Enugu State are known for,” the governor said.

Continuing, he said, “with the height and the feat you have attained today, you are able to act as major influence to our young people, girls in particular. We are going to look at how you could engage some of our young people, share your experience, what you have been through, and how you got to where you are today. Sharing that will be quite inspiring and encouraging.”

The governor disclosed that his administration’s investment in education was driven by the need to equip the youth to actualise their full potential, assuring Chidimma of the support and goodwill of the people of the state as she competes for the international Miss Universe in Mexico.

“We are obsessed with investment we make in our youths, which is why it is a state where 33 per cent of our budget goes into education. That is because we believe that the true wealth of any nation or indeed any state lies in the quality and standard of their human resources.

“As you go into the next stage of the competition and career, you are going to carry our flag. And as you do that, you can count on our support and commitment to your success,” the governor assured.

On her part, the Brand Ambassador commended the governor for prioritising education, pledging to work with the state to mentor and encourage the youth as a brand ambassador.

“It has been a lovely experience coming to Nigeria. I feel accepted and loved. I also want to use the opportunity to commend you on your great works. As a woman, who is really passionate about education, it is really an honour to have someone contribute to the education system for the betterment of the people and also for better tomorrow,” she said.

Chidimma noted that, although she had been living in South Africa, she had to withdraw from Miss South Africa competition for lack of acceptance and the storm generated by her participation, only for Nigeria to pick her up. She assured of her readiness to serve as a beacon of hope for the youths, especially young women.

“They said I am not South Africa enough because my name is Chidimma and in the final week of the competition, I had to withdraw for my safety and my family because the backlash was too much for me. After my withdrawal, I received an invitation from Sliverbird, and I accepted that invitation to come and compete for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and I was crowned,” she explained.

She described the invitation from Silverbird as an opportunity for her to come back home to reclaim her heritage, revealing that she felt the loved and accepted. “Nigeria picked me up when I was on my knees and I am really grateful,” she said

“I really do feel that my story is a very powerful one, not only in Nigeria, but all over the world. A lot of youths can resonate with my story and they can learn from my journey,” she added.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share